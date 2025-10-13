U.S. condemns China's detention of dozens associated with Zion Church

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday condemned China's recent detention of dozens of leaders of one of the largest unofficial Protestant churches in Beijing, describing the move as "hostility towards Christians."The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 20 people associated with the Zion Church, which had for years operated with relative freedom, had either been detained or were missing."We call on the CCP to immediately release the detained church leaders and to allow all people of faith, including members of house churches, to engage in religious activities without fear of retribution," Rubio said in a statement.Reuters