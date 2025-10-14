HD Hyundai Electric receives UL certification for four circuit breaker models
Published: 14 Oct. 2025
KIM MIN-YOUNG
HD Hyundai Electric has received UL certification for four of its circuit breaker models, a move that paves the way for expansion into the North American market.
The company said Tuesday that its air circuit breaker, molded case circuit breaker, vacuum circuit breaker and motor controller have secured both UL and cUL certification. These are key safety standards for electrical equipment in the United States and Canada.
UL certification is issued by Underwriters Laboratories, a U.S.-based testing agency, after comprehensive evaluations of electrical, electronic and industrial products.
Circuit breakers are essential for distributing electricity reliably to end users during the power distribution stage. They automatically interrupt excess current in the event of an overload, helping protect equipment and ensure operational safety.
The global market for low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers is projected to grow from $12.2 billion in 2024 to $29.2 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.8 percent, according to Global Market Insights.
A spokesperson for HD Hyundai Electric said the company aims to expand its presence in the broader power distribution sector, building on its long-held dominance in the North American extra-high-voltage transformer market. The company plans to accelerate its push into the circuit breaker segment as well.
To support this effort, HD Hyundai Electric is on track to complete a new production facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, dedicated to power distribution equipment by the end of this year.
