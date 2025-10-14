Seoul stocks down for 2nd day on renewed U.S.-China trade woes

Shares returned earlier gains to close lower Tuesday amid renewed woes over a trade war between the United States and China. The local currency fell against the greenback.The Kospi shed 22.74 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 3,561.81.Trade volume was heavy at 727.3 million shares worth 18.6 trillion won ($13 billion). Losers outnumbered winners 562 to 315.Institutional investors were net sellers, offloading 629.9 billion won. Foreigners and retail investors each snapped up a net 487.7 billion won and 72.5 billion won, respectively.The Kospi got off to a strong start, buoyed by semiconductors after the country's top chipmaker, Samsung Electronics, delivered better-than-expected third-quarter earnings guidance.But the index lost ground in the afternoon following China's hawkish comments that reignited fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.Beijing said it is ready to "fight to the end" with the U.S. and that China's position on the trade war "remains consistent."Further weighing down the Kospi was China's announcement of sanctions on five U.S. subsidiaries of local shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, according to Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities."The Kospi was further weighed down after a domestic company became a direct target of retaliation," Lee said.In Seoul, most shares ended lower.Market top-cap Samsung Electronics retreated 1.82 percent to 91,600 won, and its rival SK hynix inched down 0.84 percent to 411,500 won.Shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean tumbled 5.76 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace retreated 6.04 percent.Auto and battery shares, on the other hand, gained ground.Top carmaker Hyundai Motor added 2.06 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 6.94 percent.The Korean won was quoted at 1,431 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 0.36 percent from the previous session's close of 1,425.8 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 2.1 basis points to 2.533 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds dipped 2.8 basis points to 2.649 percent.Yonhap