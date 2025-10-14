ADEX 2025
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 14:41
Korean Air sets sights on new heights with UAVs at flagship defense expo
Korean Air, the nation’s flag carrier, will unveil its latest unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies and advanced defense platforms at Seoul ADEX 2025, highlighting its commitment to innovation and leadership in the aerospace industry.
Since establishing the Korean Air Aerospace division in 1976, the company has spearheaded Korea’s aviation development — producing the nation’s first aircraft, the MD 500 under license in 1977 and the F-5 fighter in 1982, followed by the UH-60 helicopter in 1991. Building on this legacy, the company has expanded its expertise into global aircraft joint development projects with Boeing and Airbus, including structure production for the 787 and A350, respectively. Korean Air is now participating in key programs like the UH/HH-60 helicopter performance upgrade and electronic warfare aircraft development.
In recent years, Korean Air has focused on the development of UAVs, evolving from division-level reconnaissance aircraft to medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAVs and stealth drones. Today, the company stands as Korea’s largest UAV manufacturer, offering a full lineup from small drones to large strategic systems.
The UAVs have achieved numerous milestones, including Korea’s first airworthiness certifications for division-level reconnaissance UAVs and the successful development of strategic MALE drones in collaboration with the Agency for Defense Development. Korean Air is also advancing next-generation UAV technologies, including “loyal wingman” technology for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and vertical take-off and landing systems.
In 2022, the firm established the Next-Generation Stealth UAV Development Center, accelerating its research into low observation. Through global partnerships with leading defense companies such as Anduril and Baykar, Korean Air continues to strengthen its system integration capabilities.
At Seoul ADEX 2025 held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, running from Oct. 20 to 24, Korean Air will showcase a wide range of research and development achievements, emphasizing the role of MUM-T — a pivotal element of the future battlefield. Exhibits will also highlight AI-based autonomous mission technologies, reflecting the expo’s theme of AI in aerospace innovation.
Unlike the 2023 concept-focused exhibition, this year’s showcase will feature real-world demonstrations of operational UAVs and proven performance systems. Under the theme “Stealth, Autonomy, and Multimission,” Korean Air will demonstrate technologies enabling multirole operations — such as reconnaissance, electronic warfare and precision strikes — through modular platforms and cooperative missions with aircraft like the KF-21 fighter.
Looking ahead, the company aims to accelerate mass production and rapid modernization through digital thread and smart factory technologies, while integrating environmentally friendly composite materials and AI-based automation to ensure sustainable growth.
As the era of manned-unmanned collaboration unfolds, Korean Air is committed to delivering UAV solutions that operate farther, smarter and safer. The firm invites visitors to experience the future of Korean aerospace technology firsthand at Seoul ADEX 2025. Korean Air will continue to pioneer innovation and lead Korea’s aerospace industry into a new era.
LIG Nex1 to present vision of battlefield’s future
LIG Nex1 is set to present its vision for the future of the battlefield with next-generation technology and a global multilayered air defense network and AI-based unmanned solutions at the Seoul ADEX 2025 International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, held from Oct. 20 to 24.
Under the theme of “50 Years of Change, 50 Years of Leaping,” the firm will unveil a wide range of KF-21 weapons systems. Centered around the long-range air-to-ground missile “Boramae Claw,” which can precisely strike key targets, the company will also showcase a short-range air-to-air missile that enhances survivability in close combat, a long-range air-to-air missile that enables beyond-visual-range combat and an air-to-ship missile capable of swiftly and accurately striking maritime targets from long distance.
LIG Nex1 will also introduce its self-developed next-generation missiles, including modular guided missiles for antiship, antiground and jamming missions, as well as multipurpose cruise missiles.
In the space and unmanned solutions sector, the company will unveil the Cheollian Satellite 5, Korea’s first privately-led geostationary satellite, along with ultrahigh-resolution synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites, a common platform for medium-sized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and air-to-ground missiles mounted on drones.
The exhibition will be divided into five key sections outlining LIG Nex1’s vision of the future battlefield.
The “Threat Detection” section will present next-generation satellite systems with the Cheollian, an ultrahigh-resolution SAR satellite and a micro-SAR satellite, highlighting the firm’s advanced space surveillance capabilities.
The “Air Defense” section will showcase LIG Nex1’s global multilayered air defense network with precision-guided weapons such as the Long-range Surface-to-Air Missile, the Cheongung-II surface-to-air guided missile, the Haegung ship-to-air missile, the Long-range Artillery Interception System and the Shingung portable missile co-developed with the agency for Defense Development.
The company’s comprehensive countermeasures against all levels of aerial threats will be on display with the CIWS-II mobile counter-drone integrated system, a hard-kill close-in protection system and a high-power laser launcher.
The “Air Superiority” section with next-generation air weapons systems will introduce the Electronics Warfare Aircraft supporting aircraft penetration and survival, as well as components for an integrated electronic warfare system for the KF-21 that enhance combat resilience.
The “Battlefield Innovation” section will present unmanned solutions with a common platform for medium-sized UAVs, drone-mounted air-to-missile ground missiles, the G-Sword next-generation unmanned ground vehicle based on the K-MOSA and the Future Soldier Platform.
The “Integrated Command” section will introduce an AI command and control system that enhances awareness by analyzing real-time intelligence collected from surveillance assets. Using big data processing and 5G small-cell technologies from Innowireless, the system visualizes a multidimensional battlefield and supports rapid decision-making for commanders.
The defense firm has also set up a separate A1 Society Joint Pavilion to promote growth with domestic partners of choice. Together with 10 selected companies, LIG Nex1 will showcase cooperative technologies to both domestic and international visitors and actively support opportunities for export and new business development.
KAI to go big with manned,unmanned systems
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) aims to showcase its position as the leader of the domestic aerospace industry with a range of platforms designed to dominate land, sea and air at Seoul ADEX 2025 held at Kintex in Goyang, Geyonggi, from Oct. 20 to 24.
The firm, established in 1999 through the merger of Samsung Aerospace, Daewoo Heavy Industries and Hyundai Aerospace’s aviation divisions, KAI is the only integrated aircraft system and manufacturing company in Korea.
Over the past 30 years, KAI has led the domestic aerospace industry by developing fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), satellites, and launch vehicles, building a comprehensive portfolio across the sector. Key customers include the Republic of Korea Air Force, Army and Navy, as well as global aerospace leaders such as Airbus, Boeing and Embraer.
KAI’s business is divided into domestic projects, complete aircraft exports, aircraft component manufacturing and space programs, with a focus on both the military and commercial sectors. In the defense domain, KAI’s portfolio includes the KT-1/T-50 trainer aircraft, the FA-50 multi-multirole fighter, the KF-21 next-generation fighter, the KUH and LAH helicopters, next-generation corps-level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), performance upgrades and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, playing a leading role in Korea’s defense exports. In the commercial sector, KAI serves as a key partner for major aircraft makers, designing and producing critical airframe structures and supporting international commercial aircraft exports.
KAI’s helicopter platform includes the indigenously produced KUH Surion, with over 300 units manufactured in various military and governmental configurations. The LAH and KUH demonstrated high-performance flights at the 2023 Dubai Airshow. KAI’s upcoming amphibious attack helicopter and mine-countermeasure helicopter are scheduled for completion in 2026.
To align with the “new aerospace” era, KAI has identified six key future projects: Next-generation Air Combat Systems (NACS), airlift aircraft, next-generation helicopters, dual-use Advanced Air Vehicle(AAV), satellite development and services and space exploration solutions and advanced software. The company is investing heavily in research and development to reduce launch costs for micro reconnaissance satellites, enhance national space capabilities and transform from low-value industries to high-value, leading-edge sectors.
The AAV project combines KAI’s expertise in fixed-wing, rotary-wing and unmanned systems with AI, big data and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. In 2024, KAI allocated 55.3 billion won ($39 million) for AAV development, advancing from core technology development to system-level development and commercial deployment.
In 2023, KAI showcased concepts for integrated manned-unmanned systems and next-generation combat systems through large-scale immersive media. At the 2025 exhibition, the firm will present real LAH helicopters, large-scale KF-21 models, multipurpose UAVs, and naval manned-unmanned systems, covering all domains of air, land, and sea. Interactive experiences will include the AI Commander system, KF-21 simulators, virtual maintenance experiences and the KAI Line-Up Virtual Experience.
Hyundai Rotem targets next-generation warfare
Hyundai Rotem will showcase its efforts to enhance its global competitiveness by actively applying next-generation technologies at Seoul ADEX 2025 running from Oct. 20 to 24.
Engaging in key national industries such as defense solutions, rail solutions and eco plants, the firm has expanded its presence in overseas markets with the K2 tank and its wheeled armored vehicle, while the multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle, the HR-Sherpa, leads the unmanned systems market.
Hyundai Rotem is also developing a high-speed train capable of reaching 370 kilometers per hour (230 miles per hour) is currently under development, and a hydrogen fuel cell tram has also been developed to present a sustainable vision for the future. The company also has the capability of building hydrogen energy infrastructure, creating synergies with its hydrogen mobility products. It also provides advanced automation solutions through cutting-edge smart logistics systems, such as port automated guided vehicles.
At the defense expo, Hyundai Rotem will unveil a range of new technologies, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in defense solutions.
The firm’s booth will feature a broad scale offering visitors the opportunity to see an extensive lineup that showcases both the present and the future of the company’s defense technologies.
The firm will also introduce products that embody its future vision. Anticipating paradigm shifts on the future battlefield, Hyundai Rotem is striving to contribute to global sustainability and Korea’s technological future. Seoul ADEX 2025 will serve as a platform to unveil this vision.
To contribute to the nation’s safety and peace, Hyundai Rotem continues to dedicate itself to advancing defense technologies behind the scenes. Seoul ADEX 2025 will not simply be a display of weapon systems — it will be an opportunity to experience Hyundai Rotem’s vision and cutting-edge technologies that aim to reshape the paradigm of future warfare.
Hanwha Aerospace to lock on to autonomy at ADEX
Hanwha Aerospace, equipped with exceptional capabilities across all sectors, including aircraft engines, space launch vehicles, ground weapon systems, missiles and unmanned platforms, will showcase a future proof portfolio of defense solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) at Seoul ADEX 2025.
Based on the synergy of its defense and aerospace affiliates, Hanwha is presenting an integrated total defense solution that organically connects assets across land, sea, air and space.
A leading integrated aerospace and defense company in Korea cutting-edge, its weapon systems — such as the K9 self-propelled howitzer, Redback infantry fighting vehicle and L-SAM long range surface-to-air missile — have proven their competitiveness in the global market.
As Korea’s only aircraft engine developer and manufacturer, Hanwha Aerospace is leading the mass production of the KF-21 fighter jet engine and aims to develop an indigenous fighter engine by 2036.
Furthermore, as the prime contractor for the Nuri rocket program, Hanwha Aerospace is driving Korea’s advancement toward becoming a major space power while expanding the global presence of “K-defense.”
Highlights of the 2025 defense expo include the Nuri rocket — which made Korea the world’s seventh nation capable of independent space launch — a 24,000-pound-class high-performance engine for next-generation fighter jets and the next-generation Gray Eagle Short Take-Off and Landing unmanned aerial vehicle capable of short takeoff and landing and long-endurance operations, developed in conjunction with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.
Hanwha will also unveil the next-generation precision strike system, the Chunmoo 3.0, for the first time at the Hanwha pavilion during ADEX. The system is an approximately 100-kilometer-class (62-mile-class) loitering guided munition that offers compatibility with existing Chunmoo launch systems and can be operated simply by replacing the pod.
Ground equipment on display includes the next-generation K-NIFV infantry fighting vehicle, the remotely and autonomously operable K9A3 self-propelled howitzer and multipurpose unmanned systems such as ARION-SMET, GRUNT, and THeMIS-K.
Over the next decade, Hanwha Aerospace plans to actively expand its manned‑unmanned teaming systems. Unmanned ground systems such as ARION‑SMET and GRUNT already possess capabilities that enhance infantry survivability and operational effectiveness, and are expected to evolve into intelligent combat platforms by integrating AI‑based autonomous driving and mission‑optimization technologies.
The K9A3 will also enable remote and autonomous operation and long‑range precision fires, delivering maximum firepower with minimal labor. This will not only strengthen the Korea’s military capabilities but also serve as a bridgehead for entry into overseas markets such as NATO and Europe, setting a new standard for future battlefields.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
