[단독] 한국 판매 테슬라 4500여대에서 배터리시스템 오류…절반은 '재제조 배터리'로 AS
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 06:00
SARAH CHEA
2017년부터 한국에서 판매된 테슬라 차량 중 약 4500대에서 배터리 관리 시스템(BMS) 오류가 발생한 것으로 확인됐다. 또 배터리 오류 차량 수리 과정에서 절반 이상이 새 배터리가 아닌 사용된 배터리를 재조립해 만드는 일명 ‘리만배터리’(재제조 배터리)로 교체돼 소비자 반발이 확산되고 있다.
13일 국회 더불어민주당 박상혁 의원실이 테슬라코리아에 요청해 받은 데이터에 따르면, 한국에선 2017년 이후 테슬라 차량 4351대에서 4637건의 BMS 오류가 발생했다.
전체 오류의 약 65%인 2991건은 2021년형 모델에서 발생했다. 이중 1944건은 모델Y, 1047건은 모델3의 오류였다. 2021년 판매된 전체 모델Y의 22%, 모델3의 12%에서 배터리 문제가 생긴 것이다. 2019년형 모델X는 전체 판매 차량의 무려 74%가 오류를 경험했고, 같은해의 모델S 오류 발생률도 62.5%에 달했다.
BMS는 전기차의 ‘두뇌’로 불리는 핵심 시스템이다. 배터리 전압과 온도 등을 살펴 최적의 성능을 유지하고, 사용자에게 이상 징후를 미리 알려 빠른 대처를 가능하게 한다. 테슬라의 BMS 오류는 “충전 불가”라는 메시지와 함께 발생하는데, 이는 배터리 관리 시스템이 고전압 배터리의 이상을 감지했다는 뜻이다. 이럴 경우 배터리 과부하와 화재 위험을 막기 위해 최대 충전량이 50% 이하로 제한된다.
오류 해결을 위한 차량 수리에 새 배터리가 아닌 재조립된 배터리를 쓴다는 점도 소비자 불만을 키웠다. 접수된 오류의 절반이 넘는 2406건의 수리에서 재제조 배터리가 사용됐다. 재제조 배터리는 결함 차량에서 회수한 배터리 셀 중에 상태가 좋은 것을 선별한 뒤 재조립한 제품이다.
정부도 상황을 예의주시하고 있다. 환경부 전기차 보조금 담당 관계자는 코리아중앙데일리에 “테슬라코리아에 명확한 대응 방안을 요구하고 있지만 계속 답변을 받지 못하고 있다”며 “이런 상황이 계속될 경우 (보조금 철회를) 검토할 수밖에 없다”고 말했다. 이 관계자는 “소비자 불이익 초래 차량에 보조금을 지급할 수는 없지 않겠냐”고 반문했다.
BMS 오류를 경험한 소비자는 테슬라의 자발적 리콜과 보증 기한이 지난 차량도 무상으로 배터리를 교체해줘야 한다고 주장한다. 테슬라 전기차 배터리 보증 기간은 8년(16만 km)으로 이 기한을 넘겨 오류가 발생하면 수리비(3000만원)는 고스란히 소비자 몫이 된다. 이 때문에 약 43만명이 가입된 국내 최대 테슬라 온라인 커뮤니티에는 수백 건의 오류 사례가 공유되고 있으며, 일부 차주는 집단 행동에 나섰다.
지난 8월 국회 청원 게시판엔 테슬라 전기차 고전압 배터리 결함 규명과 무상 리콜 조치를 요구하는 청원이 올라와 1만4008명이 서명했다. 시민단체인 소비자주권시민회의는 지난달 성명을 내고 테슬라코리아와 국토교통부에 명확한 원인 규명과 신속하고 철저한 조사를 촉구하기도 했다. 테슬라코리아는 이에 대한 입장을 밝히지 않고 있다.
테슬라코리아는 2017년 한국 진출 이후 꾸준히 성장해왔다. 올해까지 한국 시장에서 전기차 총 13만4429대를 판매했으며 매출은 지난해 기준 1조6976억원이다. 올해 상반기엔 테슬라 모델Y가 1만5432대 팔려 현대차의 EV3(1만2299대), 기아의 아이오닉5(6937대)를 제치고 국내 전기차 판매 1위에 올랐다.
하지만 빠른 성장에도 테슬라 서비스센터가 전국 14곳에 불과해 대기 기간이 길다는 점 등 수리·보상 정책 등이 불투명해 소비자 원성을 사왔다. 테슬라 BMS 평균 수리 기간은 23.4일로 현대차계열 전기차 평균 수리 기간(13일)보다 10일 이상 길다. 테슬라 BMS 수리에 926일, 즉 2년 반 이상 걸린 사례도 있다.
영어 원문
Nearly 4,500 Teslas in Korea have experienced battery system malfunctions that prevent charging, with over half replaced with reused batteries rather than new ones, fueling consumer outrage over the EV giant’s failure to uphold accountability.
Korea’s Environment Ministry has formally demanded a resolution, warning that continued inaction could lead to the suspension of government subsidies.
According to data acquired by the Korea JoongAng Daily, a total of 4,351 Tesla EVs have experienced 4,637 cases of the BMS_a079 error since 2017 in Korea, based on data submitted by Tesla Korea to Democratic Party lawmaker Park Sang-hyuk that has not been made public. Of them, 245 cars suffered the same failure twice, while 19 units reported it three times. One vehicle was found to have experienced the error four times.
By model year, roughly 65 percent of the cases, or 2,991, occurred in 2021 models. Among them, 1,944 were Model Ys, accounting for 22 percent of that year’s total Model Y sales. For the Model 3, 1,047 cases were reported, representing 12 percent of its 2021 sales.
The BMS_a079 error, accompanied by the message “Unable to charge — maximum charge level reached,” occurs when Tesla’s Battery Management System (BMS) detects a fault within the high-voltage battery. To prevent battery overload and reduce the risk of fire, the system limits the maximum charge to 50 percent, which may make owners face severe restrictions in daily driving and risk significant financial losses when reselling the vehicle.
The BMS, often described as the “brain” of an EV, monitors critical factors such as voltage and temperature to optimize battery performance and alerts users of any anomalies that require prompt attention.
What has fueled even greater consumer backlash is the fact that, of the 4,637 cases that experienced the error, more than half, or 2,406, were replaced with so-called "remanufactured batteries" rather than brand-new batteries.
The remanufactured units are assembled using salvageable cells extracted from defective or returned Teslas, which are then repaired, tested and repackaged at the factory. However, numerous cases have been reported of reduced driving range or recurring failures after replacement, leading many owners to view these batteries as undesirable.
“We have requested a clear response from Tesla Korea regarding the issue, but have yet to receive one,” an official who handles EV subsidy programs, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“If the company continues to remain unresponsive, we will have no choice [but to consider suspending subsidies.] We cannot justify providing public funds for vehicles that disadvantage consumers.”
Consumers have been calling for a voluntary recall or free battery replacements from Tesla, but the company has yet to issue any formal response. Tesla’s battery warranty covers eight years or 160,000 kilometers (99419 miles), but once this period expires, owners are left to shoulder repair costs that can exceed 30 million won ($22,000). On Korea’s largest Tesla online community, which has over 430,000 members, hundreds of posts detailing battery-related errors have been shared, with some owners reportedly engaging in collective action.
A petition was filed on the National Assembly’s public petition platform in August, calling for an investigation into battery defects in Tesla’s EVs and demanding a full recall at no cost to owners. The petition garnered signatures from some 14,008 people.
Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty, a civic group, in September also issued a statement urging Tesla Korea to clearly identify the root cause of the defects and initiate a full-scale recall. The group further called on the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation.
Despite its robust sales in the Korean market, Tesla has been facing consumer criticism due to insufficient clarity in its after-sales policies. Since entering Korea, Tesla Korea has sold a total of 134,429 cars as of 2025, and its annual revenue more than doubled from 716.2 billion won in 2020 to 1.7 trillion won last year.
In the first half of this year, the Model Y emerged as the best-selling EV in the country, with 15,432 units sold — surpassing Kia’s EV3 that sold 12,299 units and Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 with 6,937 unit sales.
Despite this commercial success, Tesla Korea operates only 14 service centers nationwide, often leading to long wait times for repairs. The average repair time for Tesla’s BMS issues was 23.4 days, compared to 13 days for Integrated Charging Control Unit failures in Hyundai EVs. In one extreme case, a Tesla BMS repair took 926 days — more than two and a half years.
BY SARAH CHEA
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
