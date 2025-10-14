In-N-Out Burger to hold first pop-up in Korea in two years on Wednesday
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 22:04
- YOON SO-YEON
U.S. burger franchise In-N-Out Burger will hold its first pop-up store in Korea in two years on Wednesday.
The pop-up will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schedule Cheongdam restaurant in southern Seoul.
Three items will be sold: the Double-Double, Animal Style and Protein Style. The store may shut earlier than scheduled if the menu items sell out.
In-N-Out held its previous pop-up in Gangnam, southern Seoul, in 2023, drawing in flocks of consumers.
