 MBK Partners Chairman apologizes for Homeplus scandal
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

MBK Partners Chairman apologizes for Homeplus scandal

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 19:18 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 20:10
Homeplus CEO Kim Kwang-il, left, and MBK Partners Chairman Michael ByungJu Kim listen to lawmakers’ questions during the annual parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Oct. 14. During the session, Chairman Kim issued a public apology over the Homeplus scandal. [NEWS1]

Homeplus CEO Kim Kwang-il, left, and MBK Partners Chairman Michael ByungJu Kim listen to lawmakers’ questions during the annual parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Oct. 14. During the session, Chairman Kim issued a public apology over the Homeplus scandal. [NEWS1]

 
Homeplus CEO Kim Kwang-il, left, and MBK Partners Chairman Michael ByungJu Kim listen to lawmakers’ questions during the annual parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Oct. 14. During the session, Chairman Kim issued a public apology over the Homeplus scandal.
 
It was Chairman Kim’s first appearance at the audit after having previously declined the National Assembly’s requests to attend, citing overseas commitments. In May, prosecutors imposed a travel ban on Kim, a U.S. citizen, preventing him from leaving Korea.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Homeplus MBK Partners audit apology

More in Industry

No more outside food in Starbucks. Is tteokbokki to blame?

MBK Partners Chairman apologizes for Homeplus scandal

Korean shipbuilders broadsided by Chinese sanctions on Hanwha Ocean's U.S. subsidiaries

Samsung becomes Nvidia foundry partner as AI chip opportunities grow

Samsung, OpenAI join hands to develop floating data centers

Related Stories

Homeplus enters 'survival' mode with closure of 15 stores

MBK Partners hit with tax probe as Homeplus debacle draws parliamentary scrutiny

MBK Partners CEO to pony up personal cash to ensure payments to Homeplus suppliers

Homeplus CEOs apologize, ask for understanding as payments are processed

Coupang, AliExpress decline to buy Homeplus Express
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)