MBK Partners Chairman apologizes for Homeplus scandal
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 19:18 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 20:10
- LEE JAE-LIM
Homeplus CEO Kim Kwang-il, left, and MBK Partners Chairman Michael ByungJu Kim listen to lawmakers’ questions during the annual parliamentary audit at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Oct. 14. During the session, Chairman Kim issued a public apology over the Homeplus scandal.
It was Chairman Kim’s first appearance at the audit after having previously declined the National Assembly’s requests to attend, citing overseas commitments. In May, prosecutors imposed a travel ban on Kim, a U.S. citizen, preventing him from leaving Korea.
