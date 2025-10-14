 Global AI chip demand peak in 2028 to double Korean chip sales: Expert
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Global AI chip demand peak in 2028 to double Korean chip sales: Expert

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 21:42
Roh Geun-chang, far right, the head of Hyundai Motor Securities' research center, speaks onstage at a press conference held at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

Roh Geun-chang, far right, the head of Hyundai Motor Securities' research center, speaks onstage at a press conference held at the Korea Exchange in Seoul on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Demand for global AI chips is expected to reach a short-term peak in 2028, according to a market outlook shared Tuesday, potentially to help double sales of Korean-made chips from current levels.
 
Roh Geun-chang, the head of Hyundai Motor Securities' research center, made such an assessment at a press conference held at the Korea Exchange, the country's main bourse operator, in western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
"AI chip demand is expected to reach a short-term peak in demand by 2028," Roh said, noting AI chip giant Nvidia Corp. is estimated to invest around $1 trillion in data center infrastructure.
 
"Demand for AI chips is led by demand for AI-related infrastructure, such as AI servers," he added.
 
By type, Roh projected the market for high bandwidth memory, or HBM, to experience explosive growth this year and reach $41.6 billion. The figure represents a 125.5 percent increase from a year earlier, he said.
 
"Should the capacity of HBMs increase by 2.5 times from the current level, the sales of Korean semiconductor companies are expected to grow by almost twofold over the next three years," he said.
 
In the case of memory chips, Roh estimated the market to reach an all-time high of $201 billion, while the foundry market is projected to grow 22.1 percent on-year to $170.8 billion.
 
"Though the rapid rise in chip stocks could be a point of concern, local semiconductor companies are expected to perform well until 2028," Roh said, adding that semiconductors will play a crucial role in "leveling up" the country's benchmark stock gauge.

Yonhap
tags Korea chips AI demand Hyundai

More in Tech

Global AI chip demand peak in 2028 to double Korean chip sales: Expert

Virtual jabs in the ring

HD Hyundai Electric receives UL certification for four circuit breaker models

Government criticized for rushed approval of Starlink Korea agreement

Kospi climbs 2.7% to hit record 3,549.21 on OpenAI news

Related Stories

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung

The disgrace of Apple and Samsung (KOR)

One trillion won committed to AI chip development

AI chips hold the key to Korea’s manufacturing

In chips, the patent war is hot and Korea isn't winning
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)