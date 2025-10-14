Global AI chip demand peak in 2028 to double Korean chip sales: Expert

Demand for global AI chips is expected to reach a short-term peak in 2028, according to a market outlook shared Tuesday, potentially to help double sales of Korean-made chips from current levels.Roh Geun-chang, the head of Hyundai Motor Securities' research center, made such an assessment at a press conference held at the Korea Exchange, the country's main bourse operator, in western Seoul."AI chip demand is expected to reach a short-term peak in demand by 2028," Roh said, noting AI chip giant Nvidia Corp. is estimated to invest around $1 trillion in data center infrastructure."Demand for AI chips is led by demand for AI-related infrastructure, such as AI servers," he added.By type, Roh projected the market for high bandwidth memory, or HBM, to experience explosive growth this year and reach $41.6 billion. The figure represents a 125.5 percent increase from a year earlier, he said."Should the capacity of HBMs increase by 2.5 times from the current level, the sales of Korean semiconductor companies are expected to grow by almost twofold over the next three years," he said.In the case of memory chips, Roh estimated the market to reach an all-time high of $201 billion, while the foundry market is projected to grow 22.1 percent on-year to $170.8 billion."Though the rapid rise in chip stocks could be a point of concern, local semiconductor companies are expected to perform well until 2028," Roh said, adding that semiconductors will play a crucial role in "leveling up" the country's benchmark stock gauge.Yonhap