Lessons from the Cuban Missile Crisis (KOR)

On Oct. 14, 1962, a U.S. U-2 reconnaissance aircraft captured evidence that would bring the world to the brink of nuclear war. The photographs showed Soviet forces constructing SS-4 ballistic missile launch sites in Cuba. Washington had suspected Moscow’s activities on the island but lacked proof — until that moment. The discovery marked the beginning of the Cuban Missile Crisis.The Soviet Union was effectively holding a nuclear knife to America’s throat, just 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) off its shore. The Kennedy administration faced an agonizing choice: launch an immediate strike or seek a diplomatic path. After days of tense deliberations, President John F. Kennedy decided to impose a naval “quarantine” on Cuba — a blockade in all but name — while offering the Soviets a chance to withdraw peacefully.“Any nuclear missile launched from Cuba against any nation in the Western Hemisphere will be regarded as an attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, requiring a full retaliatory response upon the Soviet Union,” Kennedy warned in a televised address on Oct. 22. At the same time, the U.S. military went on Defcon 3 alert, and naval forces moved into the Caribbean. Across the United States, schools and households practiced evacuation drills and built fallout shelters as fear of World War III gripped the world.A week later, on Oct. 28, the crisis ended as Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to dismantle the missile sites and withdraw the weapons in exchange for a U.S. pledge not to invade Cuba.Khrushchev’s move had been a high-stakes gamble to counter U.S. nuclear superiority. The Soviet Union lacked the capability to win a nuclear confrontation, but it hoped to change the strategic balance. Kennedy’s White House, analyzing the situation with calm precision, chose firmness backed by military strength while leaving room for de-escalation. The result was a peaceful resolution that avoided catastrophe.Today, as North Korea strengthens its nuclear capabilities and expands military cooperation with Russia and China, Kennedy’s combination of restraint and resolve remains a powerful lesson. The Cuban Missile Crisis stands as a reminder that clear-eyed judgment and disciplined diplomacy can defuse even the most perilous confrontations.1962년 10월 14일 미군 정찰기 U-2가 현장을 포착했다. 소련군이 쿠바에 탄도 미사일인 SS-4 발사 기지를 건설하고 있다는 사실을 확인한 것이다. 미국은 소련이 쿠바에서 뭔가를 한다는 것을 눈치챘지만, 확증을 잡지는 못했다. 그런데 퍼즐이 맞춰졌다. 소련은 쿠바에 핵미사일 기지를 건설하고 있었다. 쿠바 미사일 위기의 시작이었다.미국의 목젖 바로 아래에 소련이 가장 날카로운 칼을 들이대고 있었다. 미국 정부는 선택의 기로에 놓였다. 즉각 쿠바를 공격할 것인가, 아니면 외교적 노력을 기울일 것인가. 10월 14일부터 시작된 마라톤 회의 끝에 존 F 케네디 대통령은 결단을 내렸다(사진). 쿠바를 해상 격리, 즉 사실상 봉쇄한 후 소련 스스로 물러날 기회를 제공하기로 했다.“쿠바에서 발사된 핵미사일이 서방의 어떠한 국가에 향하든 우리는 이를 미국에 대한 소련의 공격으로 간주하고 소련에 대한 완전한 보복 대응을 가할 것입니다.”케네디는 10월 22일 TV와 라디오를 통해 대국민 담화를 발표했다. 동시에 전군에 데프콘3을 발령하고 해군 병력을 카리브 해에 집결시켰다. 학교와 가정에서는 대피 훈련과 방공호 건설 작업이 이루어졌다. 제3차 세계대전의 공포 속에서 일주일이 흘렀다. 10월 28일 소련이 기지 건설 작업 중단과 미사일 회수를 발표하면서 쿠바 미사일 위기는 평화적으로 해결됐다.쿠바 미사일 기지 건설은 소련 지도자 니키타 흐루쇼프의 벼랑 끝 전술이었다. 소련은 미국을 상대로 핵전쟁을 벌여 승리할 힘이 없었다. 케네디의 백악관은 냉철하게 사태를 파악하고 대처했다. 군사적 우위를 바탕으로 단호한 태도를 보여 상대를 제압하되 퇴로를 열어줌으로써 평화적 해결에 도달한 것이다. 북한은 핵무기를 완성하고 러시아·중국과의 군사 협력을 강화하고 있다. 케네디의 냉철함과 단호함이 절실한 시점이다.