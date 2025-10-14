Presidential order on investigation team raises questions of improper intervention (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung has drawn controversy after directly ordering the formation of a new investigation team into alleged interference in a customs drug case. On Dec. 12, he instructed Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor General Lim Eun-jung, who is overseeing the probe, to conduct a “thorough and impartial investigation without sanctuary,” and to add more prosecutors if necessary.Lee went further, ordering that Baek Hae-ryong, a police superintendent and the whistle-blower who first raised the allegations of outside pressure, be seconded to the team. For a president to intervene in a specific case — bypassing the justice minister and the prosecutor general — is highly unusual and raises concerns of inappropriate interference. People Power Party (PPP) chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon said, “The moment the president designates a specific case and sets investigative guidelines, the independence and fairness of the prosecution are already compromised.” His criticism has merit.The case traces back to January 2023, under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Two members of a Malaysian drug ring managed to pass through Incheon International Airport carrying large quantities of narcotics, a fact uncovered later in a police investigation. Superintendent Baek, then leading the case, obtained testimony from one suspect claiming that customs officials had assisted them. He expanded the probe into the customs service but said he later received external pressure to “leave out the customs angle” in his reports. After refusing, he alleged that he was demoted in retaliation.If true, this would be a serious matter. It is essential to uncover the full truth behind incidents that raise public suspicion, and any officials who exerted improper pressure must be held accountable. Yet the president’s direct involvement in an ongoing case is a separate issue.Article 8 of Korea’s Prosecutors’ Office Act stipulates that the justice minister may direct and supervise the prosecutor general only in regard to specific cases. This means neither the president nor the minister can directly instruct front line prosecutors or district offices. As Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok noted on his Facebook page, “If the president gives concrete investigative orders, it is a clear violation of the Prosecutors’ Office Act.” Given his legal background, President Lee likely understands this provision, which makes an official explanation from the presidential office necessary.Equally troubling is the president’s directive to include Superintendent Baek on the investigation team. It defies common sense for an individual directly connected to a case to participate in its investigation. Such involvement would undermine objectivity and public trust.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office reportedly sent a request to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Dec. 13 asking for approval to expand the team and determine its size. Even if additional investigators are assigned, Baek should be excluded to preserve credibility. Only then can the public trust the eventual outcome of the probe.이재명 대통령이 이른바 ‘세관 마약수사 외압 의혹’ 사건과 관련해 수사팀 구성까지 지시하고 나섰다. 이 대통령은 그제 수사 책임자인 임은정 서울동부지검장에게 ‘성역 없는 엄정한 수사’를 당부하며, 필요하면 수사 검사를 추가하라고 주문했다. 그러면서 외압 의혹을 제기한 당사자인 백해룡(전 서울 영등포경찰서 형사과장) 경정을 수사팀에 파견하라고 지시했다. 국정 최고 책임자인 대통령이 법무부 장관이나 검찰총장 등을 건너뛰고 특정 사건에 직접 개입하는 건 아무래도 부적절하다. 박성훈 국민의힘 수석대변인이 “대통령이 특정 사건을 지목해 수사 가이드라인을 설정하는 순간, 수사기관의 독립성과 공정성은 이미 훼손된다”고 비판한 것도 충분히 일리가 있다.이 사건은 전임 윤석열 정부 시절인 2023년 1월로 거슬러 올라간다. 당시 말레이시아 마약 조직원 두 명이 다량의 마약을 소지한 상태로 인천국제공항을 무사히 통과한 사실이 추후 경찰 조사에서 드러났다. 당시 수사 담당자였던 백 경정은 “세관 직원의 도움을 받았다”는 마약 조직원의 진술을 확보하고 세관에 대해 수사를 확대했다. 백 경정은 언론 브리핑에서 “세관 부분을 빼라”는 외부 압력을 받았으나 이걸 거부했다가 좌천성 인사 조처를 당했다고 주장했다. 만일 사실이라면 심각한 사안이다. 사회적 의혹이 큰 사건에 대해 실체적 진실을 밝히는 건 중요하다. 부당한 외압이 있었다면 그 실체를 규명하고 관련자에게 엄정한 책임을 묻는 것은 당연하다.그러나 대통령이 특정 사건 수사에 직접 개입하는 것은 전혀 다른 차원의 문제다. 검찰청법 8조는 ‘구체적인 사건 수사에 대해선 법무부 장관이 검찰총장만을 지휘·감독할 수 있다’고 규정하고 있다. 대통령이나 장관이 일선 검사나 지검장에게 직접 수사를 지시하거나 지휘할 수 없다는 의미다. 이준석 개혁신당 대표가 자신의 페이스북에서 “대통령이 구체적인 수사 지휘를 한다면 명백히 검찰청법 위반”이라고 주장한 것도 이런 이유에서다. 변호사 출신인 이 대통령도 이런 법 조항을 모르진 않았을 것이다. 대통령실의 명확한 해명이 필요하다.이번 사건의 피해자 격인 백 경정이 수사팀에 합류하는 것도 상식적으로 납득하기 어렵다. 본인이 연루된 사건을 본인이 직접 수사한다면 공정하고 객관적인 수사를 기대할 수 있겠는가. 더구나 대통령이 수사팀 구성까지 구체적으로 관여한다면 정치적인 의도를 의심받을 수도 있다. 동부지검은 어제 대검찰청에 공문을 보내 백 경정 등 수사팀 증원 여부와 규모를 정해 달라고 요청했다고 한다. 조만간 수사팀 증원이 이뤄지더라도 백 경정은 제외하는 게 타당하다. 그래야 나중에 최종 수사 결과가 나왔을 때 국민이 납득할 수 있을 것이다.