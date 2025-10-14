 Fifty Fifty to hold first fan meet and greet in December
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 10:23
Poster for girl group Fifty Fifty's ″Welcome to Twenty Party″ meet and greet [ATTRAKT]

Girl group Fifty Fifty will hold its first official meet and greet with fans on Dec. 5 and 6, its agency Attrakt said Tuesday.
 
The "Welcome to Twenty Party" event will take place at the Yes24 Wonderloch Hall in western Seoul as the group's first official large-scale gathering with fans since its debut in November 2022.
 

For the event, Fifty Fifty will hold different performances for the two days. 
 
"Members will also prepare various programs for fans to enjoy, ensuring the most fulfilling and special time for everyone," the agency said in a press release. "It will be an event to show the versatile charms of Fifty Fifty members."
 
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 6 p.m. through Yes24. 
 
Fifty Fifty is set to release its new album “Too Much Part 1.” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, marking its first music in about six months since the release of its third EP, “Day & Night,” in April.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
