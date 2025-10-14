Meovv to drop first new single since debut album

Girl group Meovv is set to release a new single, "Burning Up," its agency, The Black Label, said Tuesday.The song marks their first new music since the release of their debut EP, "My Eyes Open Vvide" in May.The upcoming single, set for release at 6 p.m., is described as "explosive" and "passionate," promising a different feel from the songs on their first EP.Calling the song "the crystal" of fiery energy, member Gawon said unlike the songs from their first album, which the members heard prior to their debut, they listened to "Burning Up" for the first time after their official debut. Listening to the song as Meovv made her feel "all the more confident about the song."Narin also commented on the upcoming release, saying she strives to show a more "raw and free" side of the team through the new track.Meovv is a five-member girl group that debuted last September under The Black Label, led by Teddy, the hit producer behind songs for Bigbang, 2NE1 and Blackpink. The group consists of members Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella.Yonhap