G-Dragon's 'Übermensch' concert film to debut in IMAX theaters worldwide this month
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 09:46 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 09:49
Singer G-Dragon's "Übermensch" concert film will hit IMAX theaters around the world, distributor CJ ENM said Tuesday.
The film, which is set to premiere worldwide in over 50 countries on Oct. 29, captures G-Dragon’s ongoing world tour, “Übermensch,” in which the singer performs hit songs such as “Heartbreaker” (2009), “Crooked” (2013), “Who You?” (2013), “Power” and “Home Sweet Home.”
The IMAX screening will also be available starting on Oct. 29, alongside ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX screens.
G-Dragon's "Übermensch" tour began on March 29 as the Big Bang member's third solo world tour and his first in eight years since "Act III, M.O.T.T.E" tour that took place in 2017.
Having finished the U.S. and European legs of the tour, G-Dragon is now set to perform in Osaka on Oct. 20 and 21, Taipei on Nov. 1 and 2, Hanoi on Nov. 8 and 9 and finish with encore concerts in Seoul, scheduled for Dec. 12, 13 and 14.
