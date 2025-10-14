 Everland adds nightly fireworks singalong to park's "Demon Hunters" zone
Everland adds nightly fireworks singalong to park's "Demon Hunters" zone

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 14:39
Everland launches K-pop Demon Hunters singalong fireworks show. [SAMSUNG C&T]

Everland is expanding its “KPop Demon Hunters” collaboration with a nightly fireworks show that invites fans to sing along to the soundtrack of the Netflix animated film.
 
Samsung C&T, which operates the amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, said Tuesday the new fireworks will run through the end of the year. Titled the “KPop Demon Hunters Singalong Fireworks Show,” it takes place at the Four Seasons Garden and features thousands of fireworks synced with music, video and special effects.
 

The 11-minute show incorporates animation and songs from the Netflix film projected on a massive LED screen 24 meters (79 feet) wide and 11 meters tall. A surround sound system enhances the experience, creating a concert-like atmosphere. 
 
The soundtrack features songs from the film, including “Golden,” “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol.” 
 
Most lyrics appear on-screen as subtitles, encouraging the audience to sing along. Everland increased the number of fireworks used in this production by about 25 percent compared to previous shows, creating what the park describes as a “golden gate of flames.”
 
The fireworks show builds on the popularity of Everland’s themed zone based on KPop Demon Hunters, which opened on Sept. 26. 
 
The area, created in partnership with Netflix, has drawn roughly 40,000 visitors in just a few weeks. Daily visits by fans have become routine, with some arriving at the park early in the morning to be among the first inside.
 
The theme zone also includes 38 exclusive merchandise items, which are available only at the park. 
 
“We’ve expanded KPop Demon Hunters, which continues to ride a global wave of popularity, from the theme zone to a fireworks show,” an Everland official said. “This offers visitors a fully immersive experience from day to night.”

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
