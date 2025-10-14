 Korea, U.S. stage only 5 out of 20 UFS field training drills
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. stage only 5 out of 20 UFS field training drills

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 16:59
This photo, provided by the Army, shows the Army Special Warfare Command taking part in the maritime infiltration training with U.S. forces as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise in Taean, South Chungcheong on Aug. 28. [NEWS1]

This photo, provided by the Army, shows the Army Special Warfare Command taking part in the maritime infiltration training with U.S. forces as part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise in Taean, South Chungcheong on Aug. 28. [NEWS1]

 
The militaries of Korea and the United States carried out only five out of some 20 field training drills in September — after rescheduling them from August — as part of the annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.
 
The two militaries earlier decided to partially push back around half of some 40 planned field training exercises set for August by a month, citing the ongoing heat wave.
 

Related Article

 
However, they only conducted five field drills out of the 20 such exercises planned for September, according to a report submitted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) to Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the People Power Party (PPP).
 
The JCS said it plans to conduct the remaining drills by the end of the year, noting that the rescheduled field exercises are underway.
 
Korea's military has attributed the rescheduling to “multiple factors,” such as a heat wave and the benefit of spreading out the drills over the year for enhanced readiness.
 
But there are speculations that some of the field training drills were pushed back in what appeared to be a reconciliatory gesture in line with the Lee Jae Myung administration's aim to mend frayed inter-Korean ties.
 

Yonhap
tags Military USFK Ulchi Freedom Shield

More in Defense

Korea, U.S. stage only 5 out of 20 UFS field training drills

JCS chairman vows firm readiness following North Korea's military parade

Korean defense firms showcase high-tech products, angle for presence in U.S. market

Seoul ADEX 2025 to highlight Korea's growing aerospace and defense capabilities

Army agrees to pay damages to family of private who was bullied to death

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. begin key summertime joint military exercise

Korea, U.S. finish first big joint exercises in years

Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise to begin on Monday

Freedom Shield, biggest U.S.-Korea exercise in years, to start on 13th

Yoon warns North in visit to USFK wartime bunker
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)