Japanese Embassy showcases autumnal traditional flower arrangement in Seoul
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 16:33
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
The Embassy of Japan in Seoul hosted “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the ambassador’s residence in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul on Friday, celebrating cultural exchange through ikebana, or the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement.
Ambassador Koichi Mizushima told the Korea JoongAng Daily that ikebana “is an art to connect with nature and with people,” noting that unlike Western floral styles, it “attaches importance to space that lets everyone’s imagination go for that space.”
He said the event aimed to foster deeper mutual understanding between Japan and Korea, with this year marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan.
“To know the culture of the other side is very important,” he said. “I hope this will serve that purpose and [encourage] more people to get interested in Japanese traditional arts and into other cultural activities.”
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)