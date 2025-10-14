 Japanese Embassy showcases autumnal traditional flower arrangement in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Japanese Embassy showcases autumnal traditional flower arrangement in Seoul

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 16:33
Masakazu Chiji, right, assistant professor of the Council of Ohara Professors demonstrates an autumn-themed flower arrangement during “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Oct. 10. [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

Masakazu Chiji, right, assistant professor of the Council of Ohara Professors demonstrates an autumn-themed flower arrangement during “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Oct. 10. [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

 
The Embassy of Japan in Seoul hosted “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the ambassador’s residence in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul on Friday, celebrating cultural exchange through ikebana, or the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement. 
 
Masakazu Chiji, right, assistant professor of the Council of Ohara Professors bends a leaf while demonstrating a moribana-style arrangement during “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Oct. 10 [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

Masakazu Chiji, right, assistant professor of the Council of Ohara Professors bends a leaf while demonstrating a moribana-style arrangement during “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Oct. 10 [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

The program featured a live demonstration and workshop led by Masakazu Chiji, assistant professor of the Council of Ohara Professors, one of the three major ikebana schools, who guided participants in creating their own autumn-themed floral pieces.
 
Ambassador Koichi Mizushima told the Korea JoongAng Daily that ikebana “is an art to connect with nature and with people,” noting that unlike Western floral styles, it “attaches importance to space that lets everyone’s imagination go for that space.” 
 
He said the event aimed to foster deeper mutual understanding between Japan and Korea, with this year marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Korea and Japan.
 
“To know the culture of the other side is very important,” he said. “I hope this will serve that purpose and [encourage] more people to get interested in Japanese traditional arts and into other cultural activities.”
 
Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima delivers opening remarks at “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Oct. 10. [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima delivers opening remarks at “Autumn Ikebana: Flowers of Friendship for a Shared Future” at the ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Oct. 10. [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]


BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Japan ikebana flower arrangement Ohara ambassador Koichi Mizushima

More in Diplomacy

Japanese Embassy showcases autumnal traditional flower arrangement in Seoul

Lee says nationals kidnapped in Cambodia over job scams should be swiftly sent home

Unification Ministry plans major restructure to enhance inter-Korean relations

Bessent says Trump will meet Xi for talks in Korea

Korean National Assembly to hold audit in Cambodia, requests briefing from local investigators

Related Stories

Real men cross-stitch, arrange flowers and make felt dolls

DP's Lee proposes Korea-Japan leaders summit

New envoys welcomed

Low birthrates could spell doom for Korea's flower shops

Tasks for the ambassador to Japan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)