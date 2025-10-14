Korean National Assembly to hold audit in Cambodia, requests briefing from local investigators

A Korean parliamentary committee plans to conduct an on-site audit in Cambodia next week following the tragic death of a Korean student in the Southeast Asian country, lawmakers said Monday.The National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee will hold the session at the Korean Embassy in Phnom Penh on Oct. 22 to assess the situation of job scams and other crimes targeting Koreans, according to lawmakers affiliated with the committee.Public outrage has intensified after a series of reports of missing Koreans and cases of illegal detention in Cambodia. In one tragic case, a university student was found dead near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province in August after being tortured and detained. His body has yet to be repatriated."We will verify how well local investigators are tracking crimes targeting our people, while clarifying the specific circumstances of the student case," Rep. Kim Ki-woong of the People Power Party (PPP) said. "We have requested a briefing from Cambodian authorities."During Monday's audit of the foreign ministry, lawmakers from the Democratic Party and the PPP clashed over responsibility for the incident.The presidential office said the government is considering dispatching investigators to Cambodia to expedite the investigation and swiftly bring home Korean nationals detained there.Yonhap