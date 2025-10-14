Lee says nationals kidnapped in Cambodia over job scams should be swiftly sent home

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for relevant ministries to use “all available resources” to help Korean nationals kidnapped in Cambodia — many after pursuing false job opportunities — return home.Lee made the call during a Cabinet meeting as the reported kidnappings of Korean nationals jumped this year — including that of a college student who was tortured to death, which prompted Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to summon Cambodia's ambassador.“Related ministries should accelerate the establishment of a regular communication channel between the law enforcement authorities of the two countries through consultations with the Cambodian government,” Lee said, adding that Korean nationals kidnapped in Cambodia should be found and sent home.Addressing rising safety concerns for Koreans in Cambodia, Lee urged the government to “implement all available resources to promptly, accurately and decisively respond to this problem.”To prevent similar incidents, he stressed the need to strengthen travel restrictions to areas where the risk of crime is high.On Friday, the Foreign Ministry upgraded its Level 2 travel advisory for the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh to a special travel advisory, which has been in place for the southern regions and regions bordering Vietnam.Lee also called on the government to ensure sufficient staffing and budget allocations for embassies abroad so they can provide timely assistance to Koreans in need.Seoul has been in talks with Phnom Penh to increase the number of police officers at the Korean Embassy — which currently consists of one official and two assistants — and establish a “Korean Desk,” a team dedicated to handling cases involving Koreans, within the Cambodian national police.According to official data, crimes against Koreans in Cambodia rose sharply from 81 cases in 2022 to 134 in 2023 and 348 last year. In the first half of this year, the number was 303.Yonhap