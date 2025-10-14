 USFK says U.S. gov't shutdown does not affect pay, status of Korean workers
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 18:46
 
Korean and American troops take part in a combined river crossing drill in Yeoju, Gyeonggi on Aug. 27. [YONHAP]

 
A U.S. government shutdown that began earlier this month has not affected the pay or employment status of Korean employees, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of the issue affecting the wages of local workers.
 
The remark by the USFK came after some Korean employees working for the U.S. Air Force stationed in Korea were found to have not received wages for a three-day period that was marked as a furlough, or unpaid leave, according to a source.
 

“The current U.S. government shutdown has not affected their pay or employment status, and we are actively working to resolve any discrepancies for those who received partial pay,” a USFK official told Yonhap News Agency.
 
“Korean employees working under the Special Measures Agreement are funded through a cost-sharing mechanism between the Republic of Korea and the United States,” the official said, referring to Korea by its formal name.
 
The affected workers' wages for the Oct. 1-3 period went unpaid in the latest stipend they received for the Sept. 21-Oct. 4 period, according to the source. Korean employees working for the Air Force receive their wages every two weeks.
 
No advance notices or follow-up explanations were given, the source said.
 
The exact number of affected workers was not immediately available, but the issue appears to have affected the majority of employees at the armed service's Osan and Gunsan air bases.
 
A U.S. 7th Air Force official said without further elaboration that the accounting office at the armed service is in the process of determining the cause of the incident. 
 
The latest incident comes as the U.S. government officially shut down on Oct. 1 for the first time since 2019 after a divided Congress failed to reach an agreement over a short-term funding measure.
 
No payment issues for Korean employees were reported during the previous shutdown in 2019.
 
Their wages are mostly funded by Korea's share of defense spending, raising views that the latest incident could stem from a technical glitch.

Yonhap
