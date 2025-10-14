 Korea to announce 2035 emission reduction goal soon: Climate minister
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 14:40 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 15:28
Climate Minister Kim Sung-hwan answers questions from lawmakers during a National Assembly audit by the Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee on Oct. 14 at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Korea will set its greenhouse gas emission goal for 2035 within this year as part of efforts to speed up the country's transition to carbon neutrality, the climate minister said Tuesday.
 
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment will establish the country's nationally determined contribution (NDC) for 2035 in consideration of a sustainable life for future generations and the constitutional right of people to a healthy environment, Climate Minister Kim Sung-hwan said during an annual parliamentary audit on government organizations.
 

Kim vowed efforts to facilitate the use of renewable energy and foster carbon-neutral industries, such as solar and wind power and battery, as new growth engines for the Korean economy.
 
Earlier this year, the government unveiled its plan to establish a nationwide "energy expressway" by the 2040s to respond to soaring demand for electricity sparked by the growth of AI and expand the use of renewable energy.
 
The "energy expressway" project seeks to build high-voltage direct current (HVDC) infrastructure across the nation. HVDC is a next-generation power technology that lowers the inefficiency of long-distance power transmissions and helps with the integration of renewable energy from different sources.
 
"Climate change is threatening the survival of the human race and the global economy," Kim said. "The transition to decarbonization is no longer a choice, but a necessity for the survival of our nation and humankind."

Yonhap
Korea to announce 2035 emission reduction goal soon: Climate minister

