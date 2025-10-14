From Kyiv to Seoul: The foreign instructor helping int'l students become fluent in Korean
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 11:54 Updated: 14 Oct. 2025, 13:19
As more internationals look to build careers in Korea, many find themselves facing practical hurdles — from limited guidance to a lack of firsthand experience. To bridge that gap, the Korea JoongAng Daily talks with professionals who have carved out their paths in diverse fields, offering readers real-world insights on how to start their careers in the country in this series “Hired in Korea.”
Before becoming the general manager of Korean education at the Seoul Global Center, Krystyna Zheludkova began her career as an administrator at the Korean Education Center in Ukraine after earning a degree in Korean studies at Kyiv National Linguistic University.
Despite gaining language fluency and a stable career in Ukraine, Krystyna wasn't complacent. To further develop her career and skills, she decided to move to Korea in 2020 at the age of 24.
While pursuing her master’s degree in Korean studies at Korea University on a Global Korea Scholarship, a government-funded scholarship for international students, Zheludkova stayed active by taking part-time jobs, engaging in volunteer programs and participating in extracurricular activities where she met both local and international students with diverse concerns and perspectives.
She later realized all these experiences helped shape her professional path.
“Every activity that I took part in actually helped me along the way,” Zheludkova said. “Not only was I able to obtain hands-on experience, but I could also learn how to communicate with people and meet individuals from various backgrounds, from whom I gained fresh insights.”
The Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Zheludkova to hear more about her journey, the challenges of being a foreign professional in Korea and her advice for international students hoping to build careers in the country.
Q. Can you explain your role and responsibilities?
A. Currently, I’m the general manager of Korean education at the Seoul Global Center, where I’m in charge of business Korean, Topik and the Korea Immigration and Integration Program.
I initially started as an assistant consultant, but now I oversee all Korean classes and education programs in general.
What was the process like for taking on your current role?
While I was in graduate school, I participated in various activities to prepare for employment and came across the Seoul Global Center.
I found that the center offers many useful programs for international students, so I joined activities such as business English tutoring and driving classes. I found these programs extremely helpful and soon wanted to become part of the center’s staff.
That led me to apply for a part-time position as an assistant consultant in 2023. Later that year, I also took on a contract position as a Korean instructor. After completing my master’s degree, I applied for a full-time role as general manager of Korean education earlier this year.
What kinds of activities or training were necessary to prepare you for the role?
To prepare for roles that involve communicating and helping others, like instructors or consultants, I believe it’s essential for students to engage in a wide variety of activities to gain insights and develop interpersonal skills naturally.
As a student, I took every opportunity available. I worked as an assistant at Korea University’s international office and dormitory, and I participated in several volunteer programs. Through these experiences, I met both Koreans and expats from diverse backgrounds, which helped me better understand the challenges other foreigners face.
Were there challenges adapting to Korean society and work culture?
Although I majored in Korean Studies in Ukraine, living in Korea, where I had to express myself in every situation, has been a completely different experience.
I thought my Korean was almost perfect before coming here, but there were many times when I couldn’t fully understand lectures, and it took me months to adjust to native speakers. It was tough, but a rewarding experience.
Working at the Seoul Global Center, I also realized that being able to multitask is very important. In my opinion, Korean workers tend to be really flexible and good at handling multiple tasks simultaneously.
There are also communication differences. In Europe, people usually get straight to the point in phone calls or emails, while in Korea, people often include polite greetings and lengthy introductions before addressing the main topic. It was challenging at first, but I’ve gradually adapted to these differences.
Many international students struggle to obtain a working visa in Korea. Do you have any tips for them?
The volunteer work I did not only helped me gain hands-on experience and interpersonal skills, but it also earned me extra points for visa issuance.
I volunteered at festivals such as the Jarasum Jazz Festival, managed ticketing there and joined coal briquette delivery campaigns. As far as I know, expats must complete at least 50 hours of volunteer work within three years to qualify for additional points when applying for or changing visas. I managed to fulfill nearly 40 hours in a single campaign.
Also, while working as a dormitory assistant, I stayed up to date on visa-related information and news. Now, my next goal is to obtain permanent residency in Korea.
Do you think roles like yours are becoming more important amid Korea’s growing international community?
Korea is rapidly transforming into a multicultural society. From my experience, both locals and internationals benefit from exchanging fresh ideas and different perspectives.
Foreigners teaching Korean are still rare, so I take my responsibility seriously. Since I’ve had a successful experience, I hope it can change perceptions, showing that foreigners can not only adapt but also contribute meaningfully when working with Koreans.
I think that can open many more doors for others.
Is it better for foreigners to start their careers in Korea as fresh graduates or after gaining some experience at home?
In my opinion, if you plan to stay in the same field, it’s more advantageous to gain experience first in your home country and then look for a job here.
Being familiar with both your own country’s systems and those of Korea can be a huge advantage.
Also, by working in their home countries, foreigners can come up with fresh ideas and perspectives that people who have only worked in Korea might not have considered.
Considering all these factors, starting a career in Korea as an experienced professional can offer better opportunities and recognition.
Do you have any more advice for international readers who want to pursue a career in Korea?
I’d like to say that there’s no such thing as perfect timing. Opportunities may or may not come at the right moment, but nothing happens unless you start.
If you dream of working in Korea, don’t hesitate. I think it’s better to take the first step and seek guidance from professionals. There are many institutions like the Seoul Global Center that offer help with CVs, interviews and visas.
Also, if you’re already job hunting, don’t rely solely on platforms like Albamon or Job Korea, which mainly target local job seekers. There are job sites specifically designed for international students.
Finally, make sure to practice Microsoft Excel beforehand. Most office jobs in Korea require such skills. I even earned a certificate called Computer Specialist in Spreadsheet and Database, which has helped me handle many of my tasks more efficiently.
