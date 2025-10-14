 Incheon National University aims to ease loneliness with activities after long holiday period
Incheon National University aims to ease loneliness with activities after long holiday period

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 07:00
International students living at Incheon National University's dormitory wear hanbok (Korean traditional dress) and participate in the Incheon City Tour. [INCHEON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

International students living at Incheon National University's dormitory wear hanbok (Korean traditional dress) and participate in the Incheon City Tour. [INCHEON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Incheon National University announced Monday it is holding various events for international students that couldn't go home during the recent Chuseok holiday.
 
The university, in collaboration with the Incheon Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition (MICE) Bureau and the Incheon Tourism Organization, is offering a city tour and postcard mailing service for international students living in the campus dormitory.
 

The program was organized to help international students feel less lonely during and after the long holiday period, with National Foundation Day falling on Oct. 3, Chuseok holidays spanning from Oct. 5 to 7, a substitute holiday on Oct. 8 and Hangul Day on Oct. 9.
 
A total of 100 international students could sign up for the program, getting tickets for the Incheon City Tour they can use between Oct. 3 and 31. The Incheon City Tour is a bus tour program, showing passengers around the city's key locations such as Chinatown, Eulwangni Beach and G Tower.
 
Students who joined the tour can also participate in a contest by submitting photos or a video they created about the city tour experience to the dormitory office for a chance to win various prizes.
 
As part of the mailing service, students can write letters to their families on postcards distributed by the dormitory office, submitting them back to the office by Sunday. The dormitory will send the postcards to the students' families and cover international postage fees.
 
“We hope the events will help international students ease the loneliness they may feel while living in a new environment, experience Korea’s traditional holiday culture and remember Incheon as their second home,” said Park Young-eun, director of Incheon National University's dormitory.
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
