 SNU celebrates anniversaries, honors renowned alumni
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 16:03
Seoul National University’s president Ryu Hong-lim speaks at the university's 79th founding day ceremony, held on Oct. 14 at the university's main campus in Gwanak District, western Seoul. [SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Seoul National University (SNU) celebrated its 79th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of its transfer to its current location on Tuesday.
 
SNU was established on Oct. 15, 1946, as the first national university in Korea. In 1975, the university, which had separate colleges across Seoul and Suwon in Gyeonggi, went through a comprehensive reform and was moved to Gwanak District in southern Seoul as a single university.
 

For the celebrations, the university held an anniversary ceremony at its main campus in Gwanak District, southern Seoul.   
 
At the event, Seoul National University also presented selected alumni with certificates of approval for their achievements. The recipients include Netflix hit series Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk and late independence activist Park Jong-chul.
 
“After the comprehensive reform, our university grew to become a leader in Korea’s education ecosystem through fostering talent, developing research ability and introducing advanced technologies,” Seoul National University’s president Ryu Hong-lim said.
 
“Pursuing integrated research and education, we will continue to go beyond the boundaries of current academics and reach out to the world.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags SNU Seoul National University

