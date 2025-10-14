Defense chief says USFK's military buildup aimed at deterring North Korea

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Monday a buildup of military strength by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) needs to be aimed at deterring North Korea."I believe the purpose of the USFK's buildup of military strength lies in deterring North Korea on the Korean Peninsula," Ahn told a parliamentary audit.When asked about recent remarks by U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll that both North Korea and China are "basic threats" in regional security and the role of the USFK, Ahn replied, "I cannot agree with such remarks."Ahn's remarks came amid speculations over a possible readjustment in the role of the 28,500-strong USFK as Washington puts an increasing emphasis on countering an assertive China in the region.The U.S. military has rolled in a range of advanced weapons systems to South Korea this year, recently confirming the deployment of an Indirect Fire Protection Capability air defense system, dubbed the U.S. version of the Iron Dome, as well as MQ-9 Reaper drones and new surveillance aircraft.Addressing the U.S. push for "collective security" against China, Ahn said he understands that the United States likely believes that actions should be jointly taken against various factors in the Indo-Pacific.Seoul's defense chief, however, said from South Korea's point of view, the country should prioritize addressing North Korean threats on the Korean Peninsula.Still, Ahn noted that China's new weapons systems showcased during a military parade in Beijing last month are among "complex" threats for the Korean Peninsula as well as the region, adding that preparations are being made against such risks.The defense chief reiterated his ministry's stance on the need to maintain firing drills and maneuvering training near the tense inter-Korean border despite government efforts to restore a now-suspended military tension reduction agreement.Ahn said relevant ministries will closely cooperate on the issue going forward.In his opening remarks for the audit session, Ahn said the military faces complex and unpredictable security threats, including North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats that gravely imperil the regional security order.He pledged to build a strong military, armed with cutting-edge technology, while maintaining a robust readiness posture.Yonhap