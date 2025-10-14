 Delegation from North Korea's electric industry ministry departs for Russia: KCNA
Delegation from North Korea's electric industry ministry departs for Russia: KCNA

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 13:21
Members from a delegation from North Korea's electric industry ministry are seen attending a global energy forum in Russia on Oct. 14. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

A delegation from North Korea's electric industry ministry has departed Pyongyang for Russia to attend a global energy forum, state media reported Tuesday.
 
The delegation, led by Minister Kim Yu-il, left Pyongyang the previous day en route to Russia to attend the Russian Energy Week, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Russia is set to host the international event from Wednesday to Friday, featuring a forum and an exhibition on equipment and technologies in the fuel and energy sector.
 
North Korea and Russia have been expanding bilateral cooperation into various fields, including the economy and public health, since the North's deployment of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia Russian Energy Week KCNA Pyongyang

