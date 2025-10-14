 North Korean Embassy in Russia hosts banquet marking ruling party anniversary
North Korean Embassy in Russia hosts banquet marking ruling party anniversary

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 08:55
North Korea's Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol is seen at the opening of an exhibition titled ″Shoulder to Shoulder,″ which explores the history of allied relations between Russia (USSR) and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from 1945 to the present day, on Oct. 13. [TASS/YONHAP]

North Korea's Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol is seen at the opening of an exhibition titled ″Shoulder to Shoulder,″ which explores the history of allied relations between Russia (USSR) and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea from 1945 to the present day, on Oct. 13. [TASS/YONHAP]

 
The North Korean Embassy in Russia has hosted a banquet marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), attended by key Russian parliamentary and government officials, state media reported Tuesday.
 
The gathering took place last Thursday, attended by North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol and a number of Russian officials, including Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation; Ivan Melnikov, first vice chairman of the State Duma; and Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

In a speech at the banquet, Sin claimed the WPK's greatest achievements lie in building the most powerful national defense capabilities and in firmly safeguarding the country's sovereignty and safety interests against prevailing global violence, the KCNA reported.
 
Zyuganov noted that Russia-North Korea relations are proving to be not merely part of a global pact but a strategic national policy direction that serves the interests of the peoples of both countries.
 
He also expressed respect for North Korean soldiers who were killed while fighting on Russia's side in the Kursk region in the war against Ukraine.
 
Bulyga emphasized that friendly relations between the countries are expanding across various fields, expressing confidence that the tradition of mutual cooperation and militant friendship will continue.
 
Last week, North Korea held a series of events marking the party anniversary, including a military parade on Friday, which was attended by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, as the highest-ranking representative from Russia.

Yonhap
