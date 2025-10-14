North Korea's Kim, Trump could meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea: Unification minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit later this month, possibly at the border village of Panmunjom, the unification minister suggested Tuesday.Minister Chung Dong-young raised the possibility during a parliamentary audit session in response to a question by Rep. Yoon Hu-duk of the ruling Democratic Party."Based on the analysis of open information and data, both the U.S. and North Korean leaders appear ready" for talks, he said, adding that Kim's remarks about having "good memories" of Trump indicate he is conditionally willing to meet him.Kim made the remarks at a key parliamentary meeting last month, noting that North Korea is open to talks with the United States if its demand for the North's denuclearization is dropped.Trump is expected to visit South Korea in late October to attend APEC events in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju."Now, the key lies in the determination of President Trump," the minister said, citing the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, located on the border between the two Koreas, as the most likely venue for the meeting.Yonhap