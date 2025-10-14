 North Korea's Kim, Trump could meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea: Unification minister
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim, Trump could meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea: Unification minister

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 21:43
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young speaks during a parliamentary audit session on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young speaks during a parliamentary audit session on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit later this month, possibly at the border village of Panmunjom, the unification minister suggested Tuesday.
 
Minister Chung Dong-young raised the possibility during a parliamentary audit session in response to a question by Rep. Yoon Hu-duk of the ruling Democratic Party.
 

Related Article

 
"Based on the analysis of open information and data, both the U.S. and North Korean leaders appear ready" for talks, he said, adding that Kim's remarks about having "good memories" of Trump indicate he is conditionally willing to meet him.
 
Kim made the remarks at a key parliamentary meeting last month, noting that North Korea is open to talks with the United States if its demand for the North's denuclearization is dropped.
 
Trump is expected to visit South Korea in late October to attend APEC events in the southeastern South Korean city of Gyeongju.
 
"Now, the key lies in the determination of President Trump," the minister said, citing the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, located on the border between the two Koreas, as the most likely venue for the meeting.

Yonhap
tags Korea APEC summit North Korea Kim Jong-un Donald Trump

More in North Korea

North Korea's Kim, Trump could meet on sidelines of APEC summit in South Korea: Unification minister

Defense chief says USFK's military buildup aimed at deterring North Korea

North installs anti-tank barriers along inter-Korean border: South lawmaker

Delegation from North Korea's electric industry ministry departs for Russia: KCNA

North Korean Embassy in Russia hosts banquet marking ruling party anniversary

Related Stories

Worries rise in Seoul after Trump boasts about Kim Jong-un relationship

North Korea keeps quiet on Trump’s re-election as U.S. president

White House says Trump will pursue complete denuclearization of North Korea

Trump signals plans for new summit with Kim Jong-un

Trump claims 'communication' with North Korea's Kim Jong-un
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)