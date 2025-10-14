 North installs anti-tank barriers along inter-Korean border: South lawmaker
North installs anti-tank barriers along inter-Korean border: South lawmaker

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 13:22
This satellite imagery captured by ICEYE and provided by People Power Party Rep. Yu Yong-weon on Oct. 14 shows anti-tank barriers built by North Korea on its side of the Military Demarcation Line. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

North Korea has built sections of anti-tank barriers spanning 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) along the tense inter-Korean border, a lawmaker said Tuesday, in the North's apparent efforts to sever ties with South Korea.
 
The North has so far built four clusters of anti-tank barriers, each measuring 2.5 kilometers, in areas north of the military demarcation line in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party said, citing satellite imagery and information submitted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
 

The anti-tank barriers appeared to stand about 4 meters (13 feet) to 5 meters tall and comprised a 2-meter-wide concrete wall on the side facing southward, supported by mounds of earth on the other side, Yu said, citing satellite imagery compiled by the Finland-based ICEYE.
 
The North has halted extending the anti-tank barriers and is clearing land in nearby areas in an apparent move to provide a clear line of sight, Yu said.
 
"North Korea's anti-tank barriers are symbolic structures demonstrating its 'two hostile states' policy," he said, calling for the military to factor in the anti-tank obstacles in its operational plan.
 
In December 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un defined inter-Korean ties as those between "two states hostile to each other" and vowed not to seek reconciliation and unification with the South.
 
The North has since deployed troops within its side of the DMZ separating the two Koreas to plant mines, erect anti-tank barriers and reinforce barbed wire fences.

