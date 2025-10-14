 Lawyer of late Yangpyeong County official vows to sue special counsel team
Lawyer of late Yangpyeong County official vows to sue special counsel team

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 21:42
Lawyer Park Kyung-ho, center, speaks during a news conference at a memorial altar for a Yangpyeong County official in downtown Seoul on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

The lawyer for a Yangpyeong County official who died last week after questioning by the special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee said Tuesday that he will file a complaint against special counsel investigators for abuse of power and other charges.
 
Lawyer Park Kyung-ho made the remark during a news conference held at a memorial altar installed in front of a building in downtown Seoul where the office of special counsel Min Joong-ki is located.
 

Park said he has asked the special counsel team for a review and copy of his client's interrogation records and plans to sue investigators suspected of conducting an illegal probe for abuse of power, cruel acts and forging of official documents.
 
The late official, whose identity was withheld, was found dead at his home last Friday, eight days after he was grilled by special counsel investigators probing whether Kim's family received improper benefits from a land development project in Yangpyeong, 52 kilometers (32.2 miles) east of Seoul.
 
The official reportedly left behind 21 pages of handwritten notes complaining about alleged coercion and pressure from investigators. The notes are also said to contain details of the psychological distress he felt during the questioning and how the investigators tried to persuade him to testify that he had followed the instructions of former Yangpyeong County head Kim Sun-gyo, who is now a lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
 
Lawyer Park Kyung-ho speaks during a news conference at a memorial altar for a Yangpyeong County official in downtown Seoul on Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

In this regard, the PPP has criticized the special counsel team for conducting a coercive and illegal investigation in order to induce its desired conclusion.
 
Park said his client had specifically told him before his death that the interrogation records prepared by the special counsel team contained false information.
 
He then alleged that the official was forced to make a statement to the effect that he had colluded with Kim, the PPP lawmaker, to unfairly offer development favors to the former first lady's family.

