학부모 가세로 영어유치원 금지법 논란 확산
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 09:29
Korea weighs banning ‘English kindergartens’ amid parental backlash
Friday, Oct. 10, 2025
"Even though the tuition is nearly five times higher, I still recommend English kindergartens," said Ms. Hwang, a mother who moved her child from a private kindergarten to an institution that teaches in English. In Korea, many parents turn to these full-day English immersion programs, widely known as "English kindergartens," in the hope that their children will pick up the language naturally despite the steep tuition fees. However, such institutions could soon disappear if a bill seeking to abolish them passes in the National Assembly.
pick up: 습득하다
immersion: 몰입, 담금
사립유치원에 다니던 자녀를 영어유치원으로 옮긴 엄마 황모씨는 “등록금이 거의 다섯 배지만, 그래도 영어유치원을 추천한다”고 말했다.한국에서는 많은 부모들이 비싼 등록금에도 불구하고 아이들이 자연스럽게 영어를 습득하길 바라며 종일 영어에 몰입할 수 있는 프로그램, 이른바 ‘영어유치원’에 보낸다. 그러나 이런 시설은 ‘영유 금지법’이 국회에서 통과될 경우 곧 사라질 위기에 처한다.
The bill, proposed by minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Kang Kyung-sook and nine other lawmakers on July 23, aims to amend the Act on the Establishment and Operation of Private Teaching Institutes and Extracurricular Lessons, prohibiting children under 36 months old from taking academic lessons for the purpose of "admission and globalization." For children ages 3 to 7, such lessons would be limited to a maximum of 40 minutes a day. If passed, the law would effectively shut down these private institutions. Violators could face orders from the superintendent of education to suspend classes, suspend or close their operations or have their registration revoked.
prohibit: 금지하다
globalization: 국제화
지난 7월 23일 진보진영의 소수당인 조국혁신당 강경숙 의원을 비롯한 국회의원 10명은 ‘학원의 설립 운영 및 과외교습에 관한 법률 일부개정법률안’을 발의했다. 개정안은 36개월 미만 영유아에게 진학이나 국제화를 목적으로 하는 학습을 금지한다. 또 만 3세 이상 7세 미만 유아에게 하루 최대 40분 이내로만 외국어 수업이 허용된다. 이 법안이 통과되면 영어유치원은 사실상 문을 닫게 된다. 법을 어길 경우, 교육감으로부터 수업 정지, 학원 운영 중단 또는 폐쇄 명령, 등록 취소 등의 처분을 받을 수 있다.
The bill addresses Korea's unusually high rate of private education for preschoolers. In their proposal, the lawmakers cited a 2019 report by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, which found that children in Korea "faced significant academic stress, notably in private education institutions."
unusually: 이례적으로
significant: 상당한, 의미 있는
이 개정안은 한국의 영유아 대상 사교육 비율이 이례적으로 높다는 점을 문제 삼고 있다. 법안에서 의원들은 2019년 유엔아동권리위원회 보고서의 “한국 아동들이 특히 사교육 기관에서 상당한 학업 스트레스를 받고 있다”는 지적을 인용했다.
According to the Ministry of Education, 47.6 percent of children under 7 received some form of private education between July and September last year. Participation rose with age: 24.6 percent for children 2 and younger, 50.3 percent at age 3, 68.9 percent at age 4 and 81.2 percent at age 5.
교육부의 유아 사교육비 조사 결과에 따르면, 지난해 7~9월 사이 7세 이하 사교육 참여율은 47.6%에 달했다. 연령이 올라갈수록 증가하며, 2세 이하는 24.6%, 3세 50.3%, 5세 81.2%로 집계됐다.
The proposal follows a growing controversy over the so-called "4-year-old gosi" — a practice in which toddlers are drilled in English so they can pass entrance exams to enroll in these institutions. Gosi refers to the state civil service exam in Korean. The intense competition to secure spots at these elite institutions has fueled controversy. In recent months, reports surfaced of toddlers being sent to cram schools and private tutors specifically to prepare for English kindergarten entrance exams.
drill in: 집중적 학습; 반복해서 가르치다
entrance exam: 입학시험
이번 법안은 ‘4세 고시’ 논란이 커지는 가운데 발의됐다. 4세 고시는 유아들이 영어유치원 입학시험을 통과하기 위해 영어를 집중적으로 학습하는 현상을 일컫는다. 고시는 한국의 공무원선발을 위한 시험이다. 이처럼 명문 영어유치원에 입학하기 위한 치열한 경쟁이 논란을 불러일으키고 있다. 최근에는 영어유치원 입학시험을 준비하기 위해 영유아를 학원에 보내거나 개인과외교습을 하는 사례가 보도되기도 했다.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
