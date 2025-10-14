 Ferarri driver who evaded 1 million won in parking fees only gets suspended sentence
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 15:09
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A woman in her 30s who repeatedly avoided paying parking fees by tailgating other cars through an exit gate received a suspended sentence, a Seoul court said Sunday.
 
The Seoul Western District Court suspended a 1 million won ($699) fine for the woman, who was charged with unauthorized use of facilities. 
 

Between Sept. 5 last year and Jan. 11 this year, the woman was accused of evading payment at a paid parking lot in an officetel in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
 
She used a Ferrari to closely follow other vehicles as they exited the parking lot, slipping through the gate before it lowered again. Over the course of four months, she dodged 1.1 million won in fees using this method.
 
The parking management company caught the violations through closed-circuit television footage and entry-exit records, and submitted a formal complaint to the police. Investigators collected evidence and forwarded the case to prosecutors.
 
In court, the woman admitted to the charges and repaid the entire amount of unpaid fees. The parking company said it did not want the woman to be punished.
 
“The number and duration of the offenses are not insignificant,” the court said. “However, the defendant has acknowledged all wrongdoing, expressed sincere remorse, paid back the full amount of damages and has no prior criminal record. These factors were considered in the decision to suspend the sentence.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
