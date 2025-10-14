Gov't to send interagency response team to Cambodia amid surge in crimes targeting Korean nationals
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 18:52
The presidential office said on Tuesday that the Korean government will send an interagency response team to Cambodia to address a recent surge in crimes targeting Korean nationals, including cases of kidnapping, confinement and even death.
Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said during a press briefing at the Yongsan presidential office that President Lee Jae Myung expressed his firm resolve to respond decisively during a Cabinet meeting earlier that day. The response team will be led by the second vice minister of foreign affairs and include officials from the Korean National Police Agency and the National Intelligence Service.
Kim said the government is reviewing plans to raise the travel advisory level for areas in Cambodia where such crimes have occurred. He added that Korea would exert all possible diplomatic efforts to secure Cambodia's cooperation and plans to strengthen the embassy's response capabilities, including increasing the number of police attachés stationed there.
Domestically, the government will also increase monitoring of overseas job recruitment ads, take stronger measures against those involved in human trafficking schemes and launch public awareness campaigns to prevent further victimization.
The Ministry of Justice plans to strengthen its international crime-fighting networks by working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and other transnational crime cooperation bodies to crack down on criminal compounds operating in Southeast Asia.
Kim added that the government will operate a special reporting period in October to gather more information on potential victims and ensure that no cases are overlooked. Authorities also plan to increase personnel for international joint investigations and expand the capacity of related law enforcement units.
President Lee, speaking at the 45th Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ordered his ministers to fully mobilize all available resources for “a swift and effective response.” He cited recent reports showing a spike in employment scams and confinement crimes in Cambodia and expressed concern about the high number of Koreans involved.
President Lee said "protecting citizens’ lives and safety is the government's top priority" and stressed the need to bring back the perpetrators and protect victims as quickly as possible. He also instructed ministries to accelerate the establishment of a permanent coordination system with Cambodian police authorities and expedite the verification of missing persons reports.
The president emphasized that “the government must immediately implement any measures that could enhance the safety of Korean nationals abroad and urged authorities to move quickly in tightening travel restrictions to high-risk areas.” He also called for improvements in embassy response systems and adequate budgeting for personnel and operations.
As part of the effort, Park Sung-joo, the commissioner of the National Office of Investigation, is scheduled to depart for Cambodia on Wednesday to meet with local law enforcement officials and discuss joint investigative efforts.
This marks the first visit to Cambodia by a top Korean police investigator in nearly 11 months. Former commissioner Woo Jong-soo previously visited in November 2024.
Officials are also considering the establishment of a “Korean Desk” within the Cambodian police to focus on crimes involving Korean nationals. Currently, Korea has just three law enforcement personnel posted to Cambodia — one attaché and two liaison officers.
Yoo Jae-seong, the acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, said in a recent press briefing that Korea's police cooperation with Cambodia has been more difficult than with other Southeast Asian countries.
Police also plan to conduct a joint autopsy for a 22-year-old college student from Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang, who died in Cambodia after allegedly being tortured by a local crime syndicate.
Korean forensic personnel will be dispatched to observe the procedure amid public criticism over the lack of a proper investigation more than two months after the student's death.
According to the police, 143 reports of missing or unlawfully detained Korean nationals in Cambodia were filed between January and Monday. Of those, 91 cases have been resolved, and 52 are still under investigation.
