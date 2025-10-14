Gyeongju saw more than 700,000 visitors during Chuseok, will close roads during APEC
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 15:10
More than 700,000 people visited Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, during this year’s extended Chuseok holiday, according to the city government on Tuesday.
Automated counters recorded a total of 701,375 visitors to four major tourist destinations — Hwangnidan-gil, Daereungwon Tomb Complex, Cheomseongdae Observatory, Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond — between Oct. 3 and 9, up from 530,676 visitors during last year’s Chuseok holiday.
Of the total, Hwangnidan-gil accounted for the majority with 448,657 visitors, or 64 percent, followed by Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond with 102,237, Daereungwon with 78,375 and Cheomseongdae with 72,106. Daily visits peaked at 112,255 on Chuseok day, Oct. 6, up from 63,103 on the first day of the holiday on Oct. 3. Even on the last day of the break, Oct. 9, more than 100,000 people visited the city’s main attractions.
Nighttime visits were particularly popular at Donggung Palace, Wolji Pond and the Cheomseongdae area, where lighting installations created a romantic atmosphere, further cementing their status as some of the top destinations with night views.
Separate data from the tourism center near Bulguk Temple showed an additional 536,623 visitors. Among them, 6.5 percent, or 35,045 people, were foreigners, with Japanese tourists making up the largest group at 12,499, followed by 6,202 from China and 1,605 from the United States.
City officials said growing international interest in Korean culture and the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju contributed to the increase in foreign visitors.
“During the Chuseok holiday, Hwangnidan-gil, Bulguk Temple, Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond were bustling with life,” said Gyeongju Mayor Joo Nak-young. “Ahead of the APEC summit later this month, we will conduct thorough checks of all infrastructure — transportation, lodging and safety — to present the charm and sophistication of Gyeongju to the world.”
During the APEC summit, traffic will be restricted near the event venue. Roads will be temporarily cleared when vehicles transporting heads of state are in transit, creating near “vacuum” conditions.
North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said vehicle restrictions will be in place from midnight on Oct. 29 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 across key routes, including to and from the Bomun Tourist Complex, to allow exclusive passage for summit-related vehicles.
Major roads expected to face intermittent closures include Seorabeol-daero, Saneop-ro, Gyeonggam-ro and Bomun-ro, which connects Gyeongju Tollgate to the Baeban, Guhwang Bridge and Bomun intersections. These routes will be blocked temporarily as summit delegations travel through.
Heavier restrictions will apply to main roads crossing the city from north to south — including those toward Pohang (Bukgyeongju Interchange to Yonggang Intersection) and Ulsan (Namgyeongju Interchange to Baeban Intersection) — where vehicles exceeding 2.5 tons or 10 tons in total weight, such as cargo trucks and construction machinery, will be completely banned.
A total of 222 traffic officers will be stationed at key intersections such as Najeonggyo, Baeban, Guhwang Bridge and Bomun, as well as on major one-way roads, to manage flow and implement detours as necessary.
“Traffic congestion and inconvenience are expected around Bomun Complex and from Gyeongju Tollgate to Guhwang Bridge during the APEC event,” said a police official. “We ask for public understanding and encourage the use of shuttle buses and other public transportation during the summit, as well as voluntary participation in the odd-even license plate driving system.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)