Gov't to send interagency response team to Cambodia amid surge in crimes targeting Korean nationals

Hey, don't blame us: Cambodian tourism industry, officials nonplussed by Korean response to scam crimes

Virtual jabs in the ring

Police launches government-wide task force in response to rise in crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia

Middle school bully caught, too young for police to punish

Related Stories

Gov't under fire for slow response to crime wave targeting Koreans in Cambodia

University student tortured, killed in Cambodia allegedly recommended for 'job' by senior at school

Police investigate rising cases of missing individuals linked to Cambodia trips

Amnesty report reveals depth of Cambodia's forced labor scams, torture

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials