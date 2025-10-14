 Lawmaker reveals Interior Ministry rejected request to increase police personnel at embassy in Cambodia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Lawmaker reveals Interior Ministry rejected request to increase police personnel at embassy in Cambodia

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 13:22
 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, right, listens to a lawmaker's question about crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia during an audit by the parliamentary foreign affairs committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 13. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, right, listens to a lawmaker's question about crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia during an audit by the parliamentary foreign affairs committee at the National Assembly in Seoul on Oct. 13. [YONHAP]

 
The Interior Ministry rejected a request by the Foreign Ministry last year to send additional police personnel to the Korean Embassy in Cambodia to tackle growing crimes against Koreans, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.
 
Rep. Wi Seong-gon of the Democratic Party said documents from the two ministries showed the Interior Ministry rejected the request on the grounds that “the increase in the workload, including the number of cases, falls short of the level needed to increase personnel.”
 

Related Article

 
The revelation comes amid reports of a growing number of Koreans abducted and detained in Cambodia after falling victim to job scams. The case of a college student who was tortured to death made headlines, prompting a government-wide response.
 
According to official data, crimes against Koreans in Cambodia rose sharply from 81 cases in 2022 to 134 in 2023 and 348 last year. In the first half of this year, the number was 303.
 
The police personnel at the Korean Embassy in Phnom Penh currently consists of one official and two assistants. The assistants were dispatched in October last year and last month, respectively.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Cambodia embassy kidnap personnel

More in Social Affairs

Depression, anxiety rampant inside ministry charged with Koreans' mental health

Rapping grandmas prove that 'music and groove have no age'

Lawmaker reveals Interior Ministry rejected request to increase police personnel at embassy in Cambodia

Man who set subway train on fire sentenced to 12 years

Search continues for missing middle school student swept away by rising water

Related Stories

Korea pledges prompt return of remains of student after torture death in Cambodia

Man who kidnapped woman after luring in with fake job posting gets 10 years in prison

Korean kidnapped in Philippines safely rescued

Police investigate kidnapping attempts in Gangnam

Seoul Metro employee gets passenger off the hook in voice phishing scam
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)