Lured to Cambodia through illegal debt trap, Korean man leaps from third floor in daring escape
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 18:09
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
A man in his 20s who had borrowed money from an illegal lender charging 265 times the legal interest rate was lured to Cambodia with a false promise: his debt would be erased if he worked there. Instead, he was kidnapped by a criminal organization — and escaped only by jumping from a third-floor building, police said Tuesday.
‘Work in Cambodia and your debt will be erased’
The man, from South Gyeongsang, borrowed 2.2 million won ($1,540) in June from an illegal loan company after responding to an online ad for quick cash. Although he repaid an amount equal to the principal, the debt hardly decreased. When he reviewed the repayment schedule, he discovered the annual interest rate was a staggering 5,300 percent — far above Korea’s legal maximum of 20 percent.
When he failed to make payments, the lender sent him threatening messages. Soon after, the company offered him a way out: travel to Cambodia for a short-term casino job, earn 3.5 million won, and have his debt forgiven. The lender even paid for his ticket.
Kidnapped upon arrival
The man left Incheon International Airport on July 17. Upon arriving in Cambodia, he was met by members of what police believe to be a Chinese criminal group. They seized his phone and belongings and told him the loan company had sold him to them. They demanded he participate in phone scams and pay a ransom of about 30 million won.
In the early morning of July 18, he jumped from the third floor of the building where he was being held, injuring his legs but escaping. He sought help from nearby residents, contacted the Korean embassy, and returned to Korea on July 20.
Five days later, he filed a petition with South Gyeongsang police, asking for an investigation into both the criminal group and the loan company. Police said the investigation is underway based on his testimony.
‘I can’t reach my son in Cambodia’
The case adds to a growing number of reports of Koreans being deceived by online job scams and kidnapped in Cambodia.
In July, a man and woman in their 20s were detained there after responding to fake job ads promising high pay. Their families paid 16 million won in cryptocurrency to secure their release. After returning to Korea on Aug. 4, they filed a complaint with South Gyeongsang police.
Reports of missing Koreans in Cambodia have surged nationwide. One father from Haman County, South Gyeongsang, told police he lost contact with his son, who left for Cambodia on Sept. 3. Their communications, once frequent via KakaoTalk’s Voice Talk, stopped abruptly on Oct. 10.
From January to this month, South Gyeongsang police have received 11 missing-person reports linked to Cambodia. Seven were later classified as simple loss of contact, while four remain under investigation.
More cases reported in Busan and South Gyeongsang
Two reports of Koreans being detained in Cambodia were also filed in Busan. The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said on Tuesday that it received kidnapping reports on Wednesday and Friday and asked diplomatic authorities to locate the missing individuals.
Another man in his 50s traveled to Vietnam in May in search of work, according to police. After losing contact with his family, he called them on Friday, saying he was being held in a building in Cambodia and needed help. The call was brief and disconnected before he could explain further.
Yet another man in his 20s sent a message to an acquaintance on social media on Wednesday saying he had been kidnapped in Cambodia. Records show he left Korea in late July, with Vietnam listed as his destination.
“We have confirmed the victim’s departure from Korea but have not yet verified whether he is currently in Cambodia,” said a police official. “Once his whereabouts are confirmed, we plan to begin an investigation based on the report.”
Missing persons traced to Cambodia
In Incheon, several missing-person reports have also been filed by families who lost contact with relatives after they traveled to Cambodia. Four such reports have been received since last year, according to Incheon police.
One man in his 20s left in May, saying he would “make money overseas” and has not been heard from since. Another man in his 40s said in June he would “visit Cambodia” and has gone incommunicado.
Another man in his 20s, reported missing this month, was found through immigration records to have departed for Cambodia. Another man in his 40s, who said he was transiting through Cambodia on his way to China in January last year, has also not contacted his family.
Police said there is no evidence so far suggesting that the four individuals were kidnapped or held for ransom. Investigators have asked the Foreign Ministry to help locate them and are working with Cambodian police to determine potential connections to organized crime.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE EUN-JI,AN DAE-HUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
