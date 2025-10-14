Man who set subway train on fire sentenced to 12 years
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 12:54
A 67-year-old man surnamed Won, who was convicted of setting fire to a Seoul Subway Line 5 train in protest over the outcome of his divorce suit, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at court.
On Tuesday, the Seoul Southern District Court found Won guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder, arson causing injury to occupants of a train and violations of the Railroad Safety Act, and sentenced him to 12 years in prison and three years of probation.
“The defendant poured gasoline and set fire inside a subway car carrying 487 passengers because of a personal grievance over his divorce proceedings, injuring passengers and subjecting them to terror. The nature of the crime is grave and highly irresponsible,” the court said.
“The defendant’s act undermined public confidence in the safety of public transportation and left lasting anxiety among the public. A stern punishment was unavoidable.”
At the sentencing hearing on Sept. 16, prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term.
Won was indicted for allegedly pouring gasoline on the floor of a train traveling through the tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations on Line 5 at about 8:42 a.m. on May 31 and setting it alight, attempting to kill 160 passengers, including himself, and injuring six others.
The blaze sent 23 people — including Won — to hospitals after they inhaled smoke, and 129 others received on-site emergency treatment. One train car was partially destroyed, and property damage exceeded 300 million won.
Investigators said Won had harbored resentment over an unfavorable divorce ruling, had contemplated suicide and chose the subway — believing the act would draw social attention — as the site for his attack.
Prosecutors also found evidence that, before the attack, Won purchased gasoline in advance, scouted for an opportunity to carry out the act, liquidated his assets through the cancellation of fixed deposits, insurance and fund redemptions and transferred money to relatives as he prepared to end his affairs.
During his first court hearing in August, Won admitted to all charges and expressed remorse for his crimes.
A psychopathy assessment showed that Won did not exhibit psychopathic tendencies.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
