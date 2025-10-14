Middle school bully caught, too young for police to punish
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 20:14
A video uploaded earlier this month showed a middle school girl assaulting another girl on three separate occasions inside a building in Yeonsu District.
In the footage, the girl can be heard saying, “Don’t cry,” and “Look at me properly,” before slapping the other student across the face.
Police said they have identified both students and have spoken with their parents to verify the details of the incident.
The student seen committing the assault is under the age of 14 and classified as a “juvenile delinquent,” a legal category under Korean law that exempts individuals under 14 from criminal liability.
Police said they have launched an investigation based on the available evidence and have requested that the video be removed to prevent further harm to the victim.
