 Middle school bully caught, too young for police to punish
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Middle school bully caught, too young for police to punish

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 20:14
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

Police in Incheon tracked down a middle school student assaulting another student, but may not be able to press charges because she is under the legally punishable age of 14.
 
A video uploaded earlier this month showed a middle school girl assaulting another girl on three separate occasions inside a building in Yeonsu District.
 

Related Article

In the footage, the girl can be heard saying, “Don’t cry,” and “Look at me properly,” before slapping the other student across the face.
 
Police said they have identified both students and have spoken with their parents to verify the details of the incident.
 
The student seen committing the assault is under the age of 14 and classified as a “juvenile delinquent,” a legal category under Korean law that exempts individuals under 14 from criminal liability.
 
Police said they have launched an investigation based on the available evidence and have requested that the video be removed to prevent further harm to the victim.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags violence school bullying assault

More in Social Affairs

Middle school bully caught, too young for police to punish

Police launches government-wide task force in response to rise in crimes targeting Koreans in Cambodia

Virtual jabs in the ring

Hey, don't blame us: Cambodian tourism industry, officials nonplussed by Korean response to scam crimes

Gov't to send interagency response team to Cambodia amid surge in crimes targeting Korean nationals

Related Stories

Cyberbullying and group bullying drive increase in school violence

[Column] Treating both victims and victimizers is key

Actor Jisoo cuts ties with agency amid ongoing bullying scandal

Restore teachers’ authority urgently

Everglow’s Aisha cleared of bullying allegations

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)