 Number of newlyweds delaying marriage registration doubles, gov't data finds
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 10:45
Engaged couples look at wedding dresses at a wedding exposition in Coex, southern Seoul, on July 6. [NEWS1]

Engaged couples look at wedding dresses at a wedding exposition in Coex, southern Seoul, on July 6. [NEWS1]

 
The number of newlyweds that delayed their marriage registration for more than a year has nearly doubled over the past decade, according to government data.
 
Rep. Chung Il-young of the Democratic Party, who sits on the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, revealed Monday that the share of couples who postponed their marriage registration for over a year rose from 10.9 percent in 2014 to 19 percent in 2024, based on Statistics Korea data.
 

As of last year, one in five newlywed couples delayed marriage registration for more than a year. The rate of out-of-wedlock births also reached a record high last year, accounting for 5.8 percent, or 13,827 babies.
 
Experts attribute this trend to structural disadvantages in housing and financial systems that are triggered once couples become legally married.
 
Common reasons for delaying registration include reduced home mortgage loan limits, fewer opportunities for housing subscriptions and higher acquisition taxes. For example, under the Korea Housing Finance Corporation’s “Didimdol Loan” program, an unmarried person can borrow up to 200 million won ($140,000) if their annual income is under 60 million won. For married couples, however, the combined income cap is 85 million won.
 
Similarly, housing subscription rules allow both individuals to apply separately when unmarried. Once legally married, they can only apply once per household.
 
Acquisition taxes also become steeper after registration. Before registering, a couple owning one home pays a general acquisition tax rate of 1 to 3 percent. After registration, they are considered a two-home household and subject to an 8 percent rate in designated real estate regulation zones. In such cases, legal marriage status can be perceived as a financial burden.
 
“Delayed marriage registration and income polarization clearly illustrate the challenges facing young people,” Rep. Chung said. “Relevant ministries including the Ministry of Economy and Finance must undertake a full-scale overhaul of housing, tax and financial systems to ensure that marriage is not seen as a disadvantage.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
