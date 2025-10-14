Police investigate fake AI video featuring President Lee endorsing investment platform
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 16:22
Police have launched a preliminary investigation after a fake AI video showing President Lee Jae Myung endorsing a suspicious investment platform began circulating online.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s cybercrime unit said Tuesday that it has begun a probe into EquiloomPRO, a self-proclaimed AI-powered investment platform suspected of fraud.
The platform has reportedly been posting AI-generated fake news clips and interviews on social media, falsely claiming that it offers "guaranteed stable monthly returns" in order to solicit funds from potential investors.
One of the manipulated videos features a news anchor from a major Korean broadcaster introducing Equiloom as if it were a government-certified investment outlet. The clip then cuts to a fabricated scene of President Lee stating that investing 300,000 won ($210) per month could yield up to 30 million won in returns, calling it a life changing opportunity.
Upon closer inspection, however, the president's speech in the video contains slurred pronunciation and awkward grammar, suggesting it was produced by a non-Korean speaker using AI voice synthesis.
In another video, the president appears to say that anyone over the age of 18 in Korea can invest in Equiloom and make substantial profits. Visitors to the site are reportedly prompted to submit their name, email, and phone number, and are then instructed to deposit a minimum of 350,000 won.
Police consider the matter serious due to the unauthorized use of the president's face and voice to exploit public trust for financial gain through AI manipulation.
An official from the investigation team stated that while details remain limited, at least two such videos have been identified so far.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
