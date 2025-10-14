 President Lee calls for 'more serious discussions' about country's 'severe' gender inequality
President Lee calls for 'more serious discussions' about country's 'severe' gender inequality

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 18:09
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul on Oct. 14. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that structural gender discrimination against women is “severe throughout our society” and called for frank discussion and corrective action to address inequality across society.
 
“There are still a lot of restrictions for women, such as hurdles in promotions,” said Lee during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. “Even within the government, I have tried my best to promote more women, but it hasn’t worked.”
 

“There are structural issues, like glass ceilings throughout society, and there's opposition and suspicion in certain areas regarding such matters,” said Lee. “How can we correct it? We need to address both small and large issues.”
 
Lee further called for “more serious discussions on these issues,” adding, “We need to open up wounds to heal them, and I hope we don’t avoid these problems.”
 
“Our young generation is suffering so much, and there is too much distrust and conflict,” Lee also said. “The older generation enjoyed abundant opportunities. The current youth, objectively speaking, didn’t starve or lack enough education, but they lack hope. The older generation is responsible for this.”
 
Lee also said his previous remarks about possible cases of discrimination against men had sparked public backlash.
 
“After I mentioned that while women face widespread structural discrimination, there could be very limited in which where men experience bias, I received many notes criticizing me for talking about male discrimination when women face far greater inequality,” he said.
 
“Social conflict is so intense now that even mentioning an issue leads to confrontation,” Lee added. “Some advise me not to talk about gender conflict at all because there’s no solution. But avoiding it is not the answer — we must openly discuss these problems and correct every unreasonable reality, big or small.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
