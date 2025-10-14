Recovery exceeds 40% following state data center fire

More than 40 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Monday.As of 9 p.m., 284 out of 709 services hit by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 40.1 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.Currently, 31 out of 40 "Grade 1" services, which are considered essential based on their impact and number of users, have been restored, they added.The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day. Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.Yonhap