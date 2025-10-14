 Recovery exceeds 40% following state data center fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Recovery exceeds 40% following state data center fire

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 09:07
A police car is seen parked outside the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) headquarters in Daejeon on Oct. 4. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

A police car is seen parked outside the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) headquarters in Daejeon on Oct. 4. [KIM SUNG-TAE]

 
More than 40 percent of the government's online administrative services affected by a fire at a state data center last month have been restored, authorities said Monday.
 
As of 9 p.m., 284 out of 709 services hit by the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in the central city of Daejeon had been brought back online, marking a restoration rate of 40.1 percent, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
 

Related Article

 
Currently, 31 out of 40 "Grade 1" services, which are considered essential based on their impact and number of users, have been restored, they added.
 
The fire at the NIRS broke out on Sept. 26 when a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room and was completely extinguished the following day. Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

Yonhap
tags NIRS data center fire

More in Social Affairs

Police investigate rising cases of missing individuals linked to Cambodia trips

Number of newlyweds delaying marriage registration doubles, gov't data finds

Yoon requested official arrangements to accommodate pet dog, according to audit

University student tortured, killed in Cambodia allegedly recommended for 'job' by senior at school

Recovery exceeds 40% following state data center fire

Related Stories

Police book four individuals over Daejeon data center fire

Systems coming back online as Daejeon fire recovery process continues

Over 55% of top-priority gov't systems brought back online after data center fire

State audit board finds beleaguered NIRS failed to manage old equipment properly

'I just wasted a trip': Citizens face delays days after data center fire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)