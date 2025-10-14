Search continues for missing middle school student swept away by rising water
Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 11:40
Search operations continue for a middle school student who went missing after being swept away by rising water in a stream in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on Monday afternoon.
According to police and fire authorities, a report was filed at 5:35 p.m. on Monday that two middle school students had fallen into the Jungnang Stream in Uijeongbu-dong, Uijeongbu.
One of the students was rescued and taken to a hospital, but the other was carried away by the current and remains missing. Authorities from the police, fire department and city government searched the area until around midnight but were unable to locate the missing student.
On Tuesday morning, rescue teams resumed the search, expanding the area from Uijeongbu to Seoul along the stream. A total of 187 personnel and 22 vehicles and equipment have been mobilized, including teams conducting underwater searches.
Police are also investigating how the students entered the stream.
BY JEON ICK-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
