 Sparse gimbap at festival leads to price gouging complaints
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Sparse gimbap at festival leads to price gouging complaints

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 15:44
Gimbap sold at a local festival is seen in a photo posted to an online community. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Gimbap sold at a local festival is seen in a photo posted to an online community. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A simple roll of gimbap priced at 4,000 won ($2.80) at a local festival has sparked criticism online, with users accusing the vendor of price gouging.
 
A post titled “4,000-won gimbap” appeared Tuesday on an online community forum. It included a photo of the roll, which appeared to contain only rice, pickled radish, egg and a few pieces of carrot.
 

Related Article

The post quickly went viral, drawing complaints from commenters who said the gimbap was overpriced and lacked sufficient ingredients. Some described it as “just seaweed and rice,” calling the markup excessive even for a festival.
 
As of April, the average price of a roll of gimbap in Seoul was 3,623 won, according to the Korea Consumer Agency.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Gimbap Korea

More in Social Affairs

Police investigate fake AI video featuring President Lee endorsing investment platform

Government restores 40 percent of digital systems after NIRS fire

Sparse gimbap at festival leads to price gouging complaints

NIRS unaware that two of six workers removing batteries on day of fire were subcontractors

Gyeongju saw more than 700,000 visitors during Chuseok, will close roads during APEC

Related Stories

Gim prices jump by most in 14 months at 11.8% in April

Pulmuone's Tuna KimBap set for China rollout in Sam's Club

Prices on a roll

Gov't asks food service industry to help fight inflation

Sajo Daerim's stock on a roll with expanding gimbap exports
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)