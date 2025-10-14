I know what you did during the martial law…

Footage released in court has contradicted former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s claim that he opposed martial law during the Dec. 3 Cabinet meeting. The video shows him handling multiple documents and consulting with then-Ministers Lee Sang-min and Park Sung-jae without resisting orders from former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Investigators say no officials objected to the declaration despite its obvious consequences. As public trust falters, calls are growing for Han and other ministers to acknowledge their roles and clarify the truth before the nation. [PARK YONG-SEOK]