 Major champions teeing off as LPGA makes lone annual Korea stop this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Major champions teeing off as LPGA makes lone annual Korea stop this week

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 13:21
 
Kim Hyo-joo of Korea tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Oct. 4. [GETTY/YONHAP]

Kim Hyo-joo of Korea tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Oct. 4. [GETTY/YONHAP]

 
The LPGA Tour will make its annual stop in Korea this week, with a scenic course on the country's southern coast hosting major champions and homegrown stars over four days.
 
The sixth edition of the BMW Ladies Championship will start Thursday at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, South Jeolla.
 

Related Article

 
There will be no cut in the 72-hole tournament featuring 78 players, who will vie for the $2.3 million purse. The champion will take home $345,000.
 
This will be the first edition held at Pine Beach Golf Links, famous for having several greens and tee boxes sitting along the beach and atop seaside cliffs. It has long been regarded as one of the best courses in Korea thanks to its scenic backdrop and the challenges it presents with sloping fairways and intimidating bunkers.
 
The LPGA and BMW Korea have moved the tournament around the country since the southeastern port city of Busan held the first two editions in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The tournament was held in Wonju, Gangwon, in 2022, before Paju, Gyeonggi, hosted the next two editions.
 
A Korean player won each of the first two editions, Jang Hana in 2019 and Ko Jin-young in 2021, and then two players of Korean descent, Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Minjee Lee of Australia, were the champions in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
 
Ko Jin-young of Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sept. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

Ko Jin-young of Korea plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sept. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Last year, another Australian player, Hannah Green, won for the first time in Korea.
 
Green is back this week as she tries to become the first repeat champion of the tournament. She is one of three former champions in the field, joined by Lee and Ko Jin-young.
 
Lee, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June, is also one of four players with a major title this season, alongside U.S. Women's Open champion Maja Stark, Amundi Evian Championship winner Grace Kim and AIG Women's Open champ Miyu Yamashita.
 
The Korean contingent, in addition to Ko Jin-young, world No. 18 with two major titles, will feature Kim Hyo-joo, the top-ranked Korean player at No. 8; Ryu Hae-ran, world No. 12 and the 2023 LPGA Rookie of the Year; and Kim A-lim, the 2020 U.S. Women's Open champion.
 
Kim Hyo-joo, Kim A-lim and Ryu have all won an LPGA tournament this season, while Ko will be seeking her first title since May 2023.

Yonhap
tags Korea LPGA golf Kim Hyo-joo Ko Jin-young

More in Golf

Major champions teeing off as LPGA makes lone annual Korea stop this week

Gov't blocks private equity plans to convert golf courses to membership models

Koreans earn PGA Tour cards out of second-tier tour

World No. 2 Nelly Korda pulls out of Korean LPGA match-play event

Hwang You-min captures maiden LPGA title

Related Stories

In-form Korean veteran Kim Hyo-joo goes for 2nd career LPGA major in Wales

Kim Hyo-joo wins Ascendant LPGA with wire-to-wire run

Kim Hyo-joo picks up second win of season at Icheon

Yoon Ina promises to put Korean golfers back on top on the LPGA Tour

Ko ends dominant season with CME win, Player of the Year award
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)