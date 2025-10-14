Dubai eyes fintech, logistics ties with Korean firms amid AI boom

Dubai, a major financial hub in the Middle East, is eyeing deeper cooperation with Korea as the city develops its fintech industry amid the boom of AI technology, an official from the city's digital economy agency has said.Saeed Al Gergawi, vice president of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), made the remark during a group interview held Monday on the sidelines of the Expand North Star exhibition, which kicked off here the previous day for a four day run.The DCDE is one of three divisions under Dubai Chambers, along with commerce and international arms, specializing in promoting the city's digital ecosystem."When it comes to Korea, we believe we have a longstanding relationship in technology," the vice president said."For us in Dubai, we are a big financial hub for the region and many parts of the world," he noted, adding the city needs to expand collaboration in areas that include the "fast-growing" fintech industry.Al Gergawi added that other potential areas of cooperation with Korea and other partners include logistic technologies, which are considered a "niche" market for the city."Companies like DP World are always looking for the latest and greatest in terms of technologies," he said, referring to the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) state-run company that operates dozens of ports around the globe.Responding to a separate question on how Korea can address its aging population by attracting foreign talent, the senior official said it is important to make efforts to offer a quality lifestyle for people with different cultural backgrounds."We want to provide the best quality of life across all domains, which helps in attracting talent," he said, noting that the city currently houses people of 200 different nationalities.The vice president insisted that Dubai is a "very comfortable" place to live, stressing that 85 percent of the city's population are not UAE citizens."Those who end up doing well or succeeding will bring their families here," he said, noting the UAE has worked on rolling out various visa schemes to address its low population.Yonhap