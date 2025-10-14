 Los Angeles County officials to vote on emergency declaration over immigration raids
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Los Angeles County officials to vote on emergency declaration over immigration raids

Published: 14 Oct. 2025, 14:46
Members of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, United Teachers L.A., Unite Here Local 11 and many other unions and immigrant rights groups march to the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles for the 'We The People Rising Stop the Hate Stop the Raids' rally on Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Members of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, United Teachers L.A., Unite Here Local 11 and many other unions and immigrant rights groups march to the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles for the 'We The People Rising Stop the Hate Stop the Raids' rally on Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Los Angeles County officials will vote Tuesday on whether to declare a state of emergency that would give them power to provide assistance for residents they say have suffered financially from ongoing federal immigration raids.
 
The move would allow the LA County Board of Supervisors to provide rent relief for tenants who have fallen behind as a result of the crackdown on immigrants. A local state of emergency can also funnel state money for legal aid and other services.
 

Related Article

 
Funds for rent would be available to people who apply via an online portal that would be launched within two months, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath's office said. The motion could also be a first step toward an eviction moratorium, but that would require a separate action by the supervisors.
 
Landlords worry that it could be another financial hit after an extended ban on evictions and rental increases during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Since June, the Los Angeles region has been a battleground in the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration strategy that spurred protests and the deployment of the National Guards and Marines for more than a month. Federal agents have rounded up immigrants without legal status to be in the United States from Home Depots, car washes, bus stops and farms. Some U.S. citizens have also been detained.
 
Horvath and Janice Hahn said the raids have spread fear and destabilized households and businesses.
 
"They are targeting families, disrupting classrooms, silencing workers and forcing people to choose between staying safe and staying housed," Horvath said in a statement, referencing actions by the Trump administration. She added that declaring an emergency “is how we fight back.”
 
Last week, the five-member board voted 4-1 to put the declaration up for a vote at its regular Tuesday meeting. The sole “no” vote came from Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who argued that the immigration raids did not meet the criteria of an emergency and that it could be unfair to landlords.
 
Members of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, United Teachers L.A., Unite Here Local 11 and many other unions and immigrant rights groups march to the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles for the 'We The People Rising Stop the Hate, Stop the Raids' rally on Saturday, Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Members of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, United Teachers L.A., Unite Here Local 11 and many other unions and immigrant rights groups march to the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles for the 'We The People Rising Stop the Hate, Stop the Raids' rally on Saturday, Oct. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
“I’m sure we’re going to be challenged legally,” Barger said. The county's eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in multiple lawsuits.
 
Landlords are “still reeling” from the Covid-era freezes that cost them “billions of dollars in uncollected rent and prohibited annual rent increase,” said Daniel Yukelson, CEO of the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.
 
He said housing providers are sympathetic to tenants and their family members affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities. But, he said, the association isn't aware of anyone unable to pay rent due to immigration enforcement.
 
“If local jurisdictions once again allow rent payments to be deferred due to ICE enforcement activities, this will lead to the further deterioration and loss of affordable housing in our community,” Yukelson said.

AP
tags Los Angeles immigration emergency declaration

More in World

Telegram CEO faces fine after illegally swimming in a lake in Kazakhstan

Los Angeles County officials to vote on emergency declaration over immigration raids

Experts believe U.S.-China APEC side meeting actually now more likely after tariff, rare earth standoffs

Dubai eyes fintech, logistics ties with Korean firms amid AI boom

Zelensky to visit Washington this week seeking long-range weapons and a Trump meeting

Related Stories

Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue

'Emergency Declaration' takes flight after ten years

National Guard faces off with protesters hours after arriving in Los Angeles on Trump's orders

LA City Council honors Riize for 'Get a Guitar' music video

U.S. deploys Marines to Los Angeles as Trump backs arrest of California governor
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)