 Container shipping costs to U.S. decline for 3rd straight month in Sept.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 15 Oct. 2025, 14:59
Containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Sept. 4. [YONHAP]

Container shipping costs from Korea to the United States fell for the third straight month in September, largely due to a decrease in trade volume influenced by U.S. tariff policies, the customs agency said Wednesday.
 
The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container from Korea to the United States east coast dropped 3.7 percent from a month earlier to 5.5 million won ($3,850) last month, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Shipping rates to the United States west coast dropped 5.6 percent on-month to 4.9 million won during the same period.
 
The customs agency attributed the decline in maritime freight rates to the U.S. to reduced trade volume stemming from escalating tariff policies.
 
Shipping costs to China, however, jumped 20.4 percent on-month to 704,000 won.
 
The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, the agency said.

Yonhap
tags container shipping tariff

