HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk tops stock wealth among new listed firm founders: Data

Bang Si-hyuk, chairman and founder of K-pop powerhouse HYBE, ranked No. 1 in stock value among founders of companies listed over the past five years, industry data showed Wednesday.According to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score, Bang held a 31.6 percent stake in HYBE, worth 3.5 trillion won ($2.5 billion), as of the end of September.His holdings accounted for 15.6 percent of the combined 22.5 trillion won in stock value owned by the top 100 businesspeople whose companies have gone public since 2020.Kim Byung-hoon, founder and CEO of beauty tech firm APR, followed with 3 trillion won, trailed by Chang Byung-gyu of gamemaker Krafton with 2.1 trillion won and Park Dong-suk of Sanil Electric with 1.2 trillion won.Prestige BioPharma founder Park So-yeon and Inventage Lab founder Kim Ju-hee were the only two women on the list.Yonhap